Biden Administration Backing Down, "Taliban will be judged on their actions, not just their words."

U.S.-Taliban Meeting AP

Senior American and Taliban officials met in Doha, Qatar, to discuss various issues, including security and terrorism, safe passage for U.S. Citizens, and kidnapped American Mark Frerichs.

The U.S. has been fighting the Taliban for decades, and many now hold top posts in the current Taliban government, wanted by the FBI and the UN. However, in a sudden shift in policy, the U.S. goes from fighting to working with them - politics is complicated.

American Mark Franchs was abducted in 2020 by the Taliban while working on international development projects and traded to the Haqqani network, a violent Taliban faction. The network's leader, Sirajuddin Haqqani, had a $10 million FBI bounty and was named interior minister last week by the Taliban government.

Sirajuddin Haqqani AP

Nearly half of the new Afghan government comprises terrorists on the United Nations Security Council’s Terrorism Blacklist, including the acting prime minister and deputies. At least two principal members of the Haqqani Network, a U.S. designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, are in the highest positions of the Taliban’s new government.

US officials said the weekend meeting of continued “pragmatic engagements” with the Taliban was “not about granting recognition or conferring legitimacy” to the group.

US officials say they are in contact with dozens of Americans and permanent residents who wish to leave Afghanistan. There are also estimated to be thousands of US-allied Afghans at risk of Taliban persecution still trapped in the country.

If the Taliban reuses to release American Mark Franchs, one man, what will that say about trust and professionalism? What will that say about the Taliban's willingness to work with the U.S.?

“The discussions were candid and professional with the US delegation reiterating that the Taliban will be judged on its actions, not only its words,” Mr Price said.

