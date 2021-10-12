Australia Taking a “Zero Covid” Approach to Far? Lockdowns, Curfews, Fines, Armed Quarantine Camps, Jail Time

Australia Police AP

Australia, with a population of approximately 26 million people, has recorded a total of 102,729 cases of the virus and 1,278 deaths.

Last month, Australia's Chief Health Officer said, “We will not be ever going back to pre-COVID levels. We will always have to be mindful that COVID exists. We will have to engage with booster shots, engage with advise (martial law) when we see outbreaks; we are going to have to respond. It’s not going to go back to normal. We can’t deny that we are going to have to live with COVID.”

Even the push for vaccines doesn't seem to be slowing the increasingly reported panic among government officials. On September 29th, authorities said that of the seven people who had died due to COVID-19, six were fully or partially vaccinated.

Australian authorities have taken a “zero covid” approach: implementing strict lockdowns for months, arresting and fining people if caught traveling more than three miles from their home, forcing them into armed quarantine camps if suspected of symptoms, fined up to US$15,000 for skirting public health orders, imposing country-wide curfews, and blocking Australian nationals, visiting, from leaving the country.

On citizen Tweeting, "Australia today looks more like an authoritarian state than it does a free country."

Per the Government of Australia’s website, “Individuals entering into mandatory supervised quarantine in the Northern Territory will be charged a rate of $2,500 per person or $5,000 for a family of two or more people for 14 days.”

Whether they are infected with COVID-19 or not, people are not allowed to leave their assigned room.

Australia builds the first "quarantine facility" to "keep the community safe," Premier of Queensland announces.

Authorities said that restrictions would ease once 70 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. As of Sept. 29th, 77.3 percent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of vaccine, and 53.4 percent of people aged 16 and above have received a second dose.

