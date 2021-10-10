Beijing Not Backing Down From Taiwan, "No one should underestimate the Chinese people's will and capability" Xi Jinping

AP

Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden said he'd spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping about Taiwan and calmed things. He said they agreed to abide by the Taiwan agreement. “I’ve spoken with Xi about Taiwan. We agree ... we’ll abide by the Taiwan agreement,” he said. “We made it clear that I don’t think he should be doing anything other than abiding by the agreement.”

That moment of calm didn't last long.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said at the territory’s National Day celebration, “We will do our utmost to prevent the status quo from being unilaterally altered," under which Taiwan operates as an independently governed state.

"We will continue to bolster our national defense and demonstrate our determination to defend ourselves in order to ensure that nobody can force Taiwan to take the path China has laid out for us," Tsai said.

China’s Taiwan Affairs office denounced Tsai’s speech, saying it incited confrontation and distorted facts, closing the path toward the negotiations that Taiwan has sought.

In her speech, Tsai said, "The path that China has laid out offers neither a free and democratic way of life for Taiwan nor sovereignty for our 23 million people. But the more we achieve, the greater the pressure we face from China."

"No one should underestimate the Chinese people's strong determination, will, and capability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Xi declared.

Many are expecting to continue to see China's military provoking Taiwan this week, including rumors of planned cyber attacks.

