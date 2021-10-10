Recipient of $5m Police Settlement Faces 22 Counts of Gun Trafficking Charges, "used the money to arm gangs"

AP

A California woman faces 22 counts of gun trafficking charges including, "conspiracy to provide firearms to a minor for the benefit of a street gang, child endangerment and conspiracy to provide a firearm to a gang member," police verified in a statement this week.

With all of those charges, it's hard to believe that she's 100 percent innocent and has accounted for every dollar as her attorney, Ralph Torres, has claimed.

Christina Lopez received $4.9 million from the city in April for the death of her 16-year-old son, Isiah Murrietta-Golding, who a police officer killed. The settlement was the largest in the city’s history.

In 2017, the police were chasing Lopez's son, Isiah, through the streets of Fresno, California. He was wanted in connection to a homicide, jumping the fence of a daycare while running from the police when he was shot in the back of the head and killed.

Both Isiah and his younger brother were sought after in connection to a homicide. The surviving brother continued gang activity, according to the new changes, propped up by his own mother, Christina Lopez.

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp said that Lopez used funds from the settlement to purchase weapons for her 14-year old son to distribute to his gang. “She has continued now to take the money from her settlement that she received from the city of Fresno to buy a home where she lives in addition to spending thousands of dollars on guns that she has in turn given to her 14-year-old son,” she said, according to ABC 30.

Lopez remains in jail and is expected to make her first court appearance on Tuesday.

