Recipient of $5m Police Settlement Faces 22 Counts of Gun Trafficking Charges, "used the money to arm gangs"

Editor at Global Perspectives

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28n9XF_0cN2rQFy00
AP

A California woman faces 22 counts of gun trafficking charges including, "conspiracy to provide firearms to a minor for the benefit of a street gang, child endangerment and conspiracy to provide a firearm to a gang member," police verified in a statement this week.

With all of those charges, it's hard to believe that she's 100 percent innocent and has accounted for every dollar as her attorney, Ralph Torres, has claimed.

Christina Lopez received $4.9 million from the city in April for the death of her 16-year-old son, Isiah Murrietta-Golding, who a police officer killed. The settlement was the largest in the city’s history.

In 2017, the police were chasing Lopez's son, Isiah, through the streets of Fresno, California. He was wanted in connection to a homicide, jumping the fence of a daycare while running from the police when he was shot in the back of the head and killed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eoDKf_0cN2rQFy00
Fresno Times

Both Isiah and his younger brother were sought after in connection to a homicide. The surviving brother continued gang activity, according to the new changes, propped up by his own mother, Christina Lopez.

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp said that Lopez used funds from the settlement to purchase weapons for her 14-year old son to distribute to his gang. “She has continued now to take the money from her settlement that she received from the city of Fresno to buy a home where she lives in addition to spending thousands of dollars on guns that she has in turn given to her 14-year-old son,” she said, according to ABC 30.

Lopez remains in jail and is expected to make her first court appearance on Tuesday.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Read the latest news and breaking news today for U.S., world, weather, entertainment, politics, and health at Global Perspectives.

Washington, DC
3493 followers

More from Editor at Global Perspectives

China’s focus on quantum capabilities a threat to the west

"China is testing the water more and more and more, and it’s upping its cyber capabilities. This is the deeply worrying thing for me, is that the progress that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) seems to be making with its cyber capabilities," said journalist and author John Mac Ghlionn, in a recent interview on China In Focus.

Read full story

American Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti Add to the Alarming Number of Americans Kidnapped Abroad

Gang members kidnapped more than a dozen Christian missionaries and their family members. Most were Americans, as they were leaving an orphanage in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on Saturday, The New York Times and The Washington Post report. The reports cited Haitian security officials and a former field director for the group, Christian Aid Ministries.

Read full story

Venezuelan Ambassador Extradited to U.S. in Abduction-Style Operation

On Saturday afternoon, Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab was scooped up by a U.S. Department of Justice jet and a small team of men, stopping on the Cape Verde island of Sal just long enough to grab and go. No one saw it coming. His legal team was not prepared for the transfer, his family wasn't notified, and even the government of Cape Verde was blindsided.

Read full story
21 comments

Supreme Court Comission to issue a draft of findings next week, "a major win for advocates of court-packing"

President Joe Biden’s established a group to study possible reforms to the Supreme Court. The 36-person commission will issue “draft preliminary discussion materials” next week.

Read full story

The infamous Israeli-made spyware Pegasus says it won't hack UK phones.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-MaktoumAssociated Press. A British court determined that Pegasus, the infamous Israeli-made spyware, was most likely used by Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, to hack into his ex-wife Princess Haya's phone, as well as her lawyers.

Read full story

Mexican Government in No Hurry to Reinstate "Remain in Mexico Policy"

The Mexican government must approve the reinstatement of a Trump-era policy to keep asylum-seekers while waiting for court dates in the U.S. Trump had them on board, but after Biden scrapped the plan and opened the floodgates, Mexico is reluctant to go back.

Read full story
5 comments

First Lady's X-Husband Questioned About Extramarital Affair with Kathie Durst

New York state investigators have approached first lady Jill Biden's x-husband regarding the 1982 disappearance of Robert Durst’s first wife, Kathie Durst. Westchester County grand jury is set to convene next week in Rober Durst's murder case.

Read full story

China's energy crisis exposes coal dependency - the world's dirtiest fossil fuel.

China has an energy crisis due to limited coal supplies, and power plants are scrambling to stock up while prices hit record highs. Coal is needed to power electricity and heat. Homes are at risk, but so are industrial plants that supply the world "stuff." This winter's average temperatures could fall by as much as 16 degrees Celsius in the next 2-3 days.

Read full story
6 comments

Amazon and Google Employees Sign Letter Urging Companies to Cancel a $1.2B Contract With Israeli

Tuesday, more than 400 Amazon and Google employees signed a letter urging both companies to stop a $1.2 billion contract with the Israeli government and even go so far as to cease all ties with the country's military. They're seeking a total block.

Read full story
150 comments

John Deere & Co. Net Income Reaches 5.7B, CEO Takes in 16M, Top Execs Refuse Worker Wage Increases

Deere & Co. workers came out in full force, with more than 10,000 marching on strike Thursday, in the first significant walkout at the agricultural machinery company in more than 30 years.

Read full story
56 comments
Miami, FL

Florida Real Estate, "A Secret Haven for Middle Eastern Billionaires and Gulf Royals Exposed"

The Miami Herald has been digging into the Pandora Papers investigation to find fault lines in Florida. They found that one of the wealthiest Saudia Arabian families, the husband of a Jordanian princess and the son of a Saudi businessman, investigated for ties to the 9/11 attackers, have a vast portfolio of real estate holdings in Florida.

Read full story
54 comments

Ex-Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez’s nurse to be extradited to the U.S. on money laundering charges

Friday, Spain’s National Court consented to the extradition of ex-Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez’s former nurse, Claudia Díaz, to the U.S. on money laundering charges. The court rejected Díaz’s arguments against extradition and added that she is being investigated in Spain on the exact charges after obtaining Spanish nationality last April. The magistrates ruled that the U.S. investigation is much broader and that factors that might prevent the extradition of a Spaniard are not in question.

Read full story
17 comments

Photos of Bare Aisles in Stores Trending Across the Country - No End in Sight

President Biden is trying to figure out what to do. -Twitter. Local stores and customers who've left empty-handed are going after President Joe Biden online with the hashtag 'Empty Shelves Joe' as the U.S. faces severe supply chain problems that could stretch into the new year or worse. What's more, is that what is available for purchase is also inflated in cost.

Read full story
10 comments

United Nations: Cape Verde, Africa on Notice for Human Rights Abuse

Cape Verde or Cabo Verde, officially the Republic of Cabo Verde, consists of ten volcanic islands in the central Atlantic Ocean. These islands lie between 600 to 850 kilometers west of the westernmost point of continental Africa.

Read full story
Vermont State

Vermont Man Paid Venezuelan Woman to Kidnap and Torture Two People Abroad and Film it For Fun - She Agreed.

Sean Fiore, 37, pleaded guilty on Thursday to four federal counts that include murder for hire, conspiracy to kidnap and murder a person overseas, as well as producing and possessing child pornography.

Read full story

China Demands LinkedIn “not include a social feed or the ability to share posts or articles.”

Microsoft is suspending its LinkedIn product in China to develop a new version of the application that will follow Chinese Communist Party rules. If the tech giant does not conform, it will be blocked from hundreds of millions of users and a lucrative business segment.

Read full story
Virginia State

Democrats Control the White House and Both Chambers of Congress. Can They Keep Virginia?

Terry McAuliffe has a slim lead over Republican Glenn Youngkin in the race for governor of Virginia. Is this a political test for Democrats since they won the White House and control of both chambers of Congress?

Read full story

TSA Officers Stopped 4,495 Airline Passengers From Carrying Firearms on Flights This Year

The TSA said Wednesday that its officers stopped 4,495 airline passengers carrying firearms, trying to board flights, as of October 2021. That number exceeded the previous record of 4,432 firearms for all of 2019.

Read full story
2 comments

U.S. Surge in Inflation, "Biggest jump in 13 years likely to last."

According to the Department of Labor data, the year-to-year increase is the highest it's been in the last 13 years. A number of factors are shaping this trend. The price of gasoline advanced 42.1% in the 12 months ended September compared to the 42.7% annual increase in August, according to the most recent inflation data published October 13, 2021, by the U.S. Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Read full story
1 comments

FBI "Probe Into Hunter Biden's Laptop to Remain Active"

Wednesday, a justice department official has confirmed to Sinclair Broadcast Group that the FBI opened a criminal investigation into Hunter Biden and his associates back in 2019, focused on allegations of money laundering, and the probe remains active today.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy