China's 'Global Times' Tweets "PLA will launch a targeted airstrike to eliminate those U.S. invaders!"

U.S. troops have been in Taiwan for at least a year secretly training its military, officials say, as they are concerned over mounting Chinese aggression. This has publically outraged China supporters.

Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of the Global Times, tweeted support for China, threatening Americans and labeling them as "invaders" in Taiwan. "Why secretly? The US should send 240 servicemen publicly, in US military uniform, and make public where they are stationed," Xijin said. "See whether the PLA [Chinese Armed Forces] will launch a targeted airstrike to eliminate those US invaders!"

The White House and the Pentagon have become concerned with the level of readiness that the Chinese military has for a potential assault on Taiwan. The Central Intelligence Agency said Thursday it created a new “China Mission Center” to focus on the national security risks posed by the Chinese government, calling it the biggest threat the U.S. faces.

The Global Times is part of the People's Daily, China's most prominent newspaper conglomerate run by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The CCP controls a wide variety of state-run media, including the Xinhua News Agency, the world's largest newswire.

The more military provocations that the world has seen over Taiwan, the more media attacks have also been launched.

#环球时报Editorial: Sending PLA fighter jets over the island of Taiwan is a step we must take. The move will pose a fundamental warning to the Taiwan authorities and bring about the reconstruction of the situation across the Taiwan Straits. https://t.co/HvCiThnC4y pic.twitter.com/VoUtMaiLZj

— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) September 13, 2021

