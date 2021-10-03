Massive Data Leak Exposes Where Mega-Rich World Leaders Are Hiding Money - 11.9 Million Files

BBC File Photo

October 3, 2021: BBC is calling it the Pandora Papers, a massive data leak exposing the vast wealth of world leaders, buying up luxury real estate, art, becoming more wealthy each year.

The leak has exposed 11.9 million files from the world's most wealthy to create offshore structures and trusts in tax havens such as Panama, Dubai, Monaco, Switzerland, and the Cayman Islands - even U.S. banks have been complicit. This type of wealth smuggling has gone on for years, and the leak shows it's never stopped and, in fact, has expanded and become more sophisticated.

The files have exposed 35 world leaders, including current and former presidents, prime ministers, heads of state, more than 300 other public officials, judges, mayors, and military generals in more than 90 countries.

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta and six family members are linked to 13 offshore companies, with stocks and bonds worth $30m (£22m).

Oxfam International, a British consortium of charities, applauded the Pandora Papers for exposing brazen examples of greed that deprived countries of tax revenue that could be used to finance programs and projects for the greater good.

"This is where our missing hospitals are," Oxfam said in a statement. "This is where the pay-packets sit of all the extra teachers and firefighters and public servants we need. Whenever a politician or business leader claims there is no money to pay for climate damage and innovation, for more and better jobs, for a fair post-COVID recovery, for more overseas aid, they know where to look."

Some of the secret accounts were also scattered around in trusts set up in the U.S., including 81 in South Dakota and 37 in Florida.

King Abdullah II of Jordan set up at least three dozen shell companies from 1995 to 2017, helping the monarch buy 14 homes worth more than $106 million in the U.S. and the U.K. One was a $23 million California ocean-view property purchased in 2017 through a British Virgin Islands company.

If the Biden Administration (and the U.S. government) is complicit in helping mega-wealthy world leaders hide wealth in the United States to evade taxes, what does this say about his promises to champion human rights around the world and to fight for working-class people?

