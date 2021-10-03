Tick Season is here and Ehrlichiosis, a tick-borne disease, is proliferating across Florida

CDC File Photo

Ehrlichiosis, the most common tickborne disease in Florida, is grossly underreported in the U.S., with up to 99% of infections going unreported, warned the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC website says, "People with ehrlichiosis will often have a fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, and sometimes upset stomach. Doxycycline is the treatment of choice for adults and children of all ages with ehrlichiosis." Doxycycline is a broad-spectrum antibiotic used in the treatment of infections caused by bacteria and certain parasites.

Counties at most significant risks of tickborne illness are Volusia, Wakulla, Putnam, St.Johns, and Flagler.

According to Floria Health Government, older stages of ticks (nymphs and adults) can feed on humans and larger animals. Spring and summer are the most common seasons for tickborne diseases in northern states, but tickborne infections can occur throughout the year in Florida.

If bit by a tick, it is advised to remove it abruptly from the skin and consult a doctor immediately. Also, one should learn about the standard safety measures for removing the tick from your skin.

Healthline recommends removing a tick using the following instructions.

Before starting, cleanse the tick bite with rubbing alcohol to avoid getting bacteria into the area.

Tweezers

You can start by using fine-tipped tweezers to remove the tick’s head.

Make sure the tip of the tweezers is sterile by cleaning it with soap and hot water before using it. Insert the angled edge of the tweezers and firmly grasp the tick’s head. If you aren’t able to grip it firmly, or if it’s in a place where you can’t reach it, find someone to help you. Pull the tick’s head up and out of your skin. A firm, straight tug is the best movement to use.

Needle

If a tweezer doesn’t work, or if you don’t have one available, you can use a sterilized needle.

Gently use the pointed end of the needle to create a wider opening for the tick’s head. Don’t break your skin layer; just make the hole where the tick’s head is embedded a bit bigger. Try again with the tweezer to remove the tick’s head, or use the needle to take the tick’s head out if you’re able to.

Unsafe methods

Other methods of taking out a tick’s head, such as scraping with a credit card, may introduce bacteria to the area of your tick bite. So, if you’re able, stick with sterilized first aid materials (like tweezers or a needle) to protect your body from infection. Don’t try to twist or jerk a tick’s head that’s underneath your skin.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program.