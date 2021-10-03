UAE's candidate for heading INTERPOL faces torture complaints and possible arrest if he enters French territory

Major General Dr. Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi XIB File Photo

The accusations against Major General Dr. Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, the UAE's candidate for INTERPOL, are piling up.

In 2018, Matthew Hedges, a British national, was just 31 years old when he went on a research assignment for the University of Durham's Ph.D. program to the UAE. While leaving, he was arrested at the airport and accused of being a spy. His hearing, which resulted in a life sentence, lasted less than five minutes, with no lawyer present. Taking the lead in the case was Major General Dr. Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, who'd visited Hedges while locked up and allegedly integrated him at length.

In 2019, Ali Issa Ahmad, a 26-year-old security guard from Wolverhampton, England, was on holiday in the UAE and detained for wearing a Qatar t-shirt, stabbed and tossed out of a police car. He crawled to a gas station and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where police were waiting and was accused of the crime of "wasting police time." He was then taken to a security building and held for a month, deprived of sleep, food, water, stabbed again, and had a plastic bag placed over his head.

How Major General Dr. Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi was involved in Ahmad's case wasn't clear, but he is being named for torture and human rights abuse by the British international attorney representing Ahmad. The complaints could also lead to the General's arrest and detainment if he enters the jurisdiction of the British courts.

The presidency of INTERPOL is an unpaid, part-time post, nonetheless, has significant influence over INTERPOL's general assembly and executive committee.

Last month, General Al-Raisi visited the U.S. on a diplomatic tour of support. During his visit to the United States, Major General Al Raisi met with Joey Hood, Acting Assistant Secretary of State, Director of the U.S. Department of Justice Program ICITAP, Director of Interpol in the United States, and Acting Assistant Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

With the upcoming election of a new INTERPOL President, some are calling this an attempt to discredit General Al-Raisi unfairly, blocking him from being the first Arab to hold the position. Despite the truth, the General will have to face the new charges filed against him, and Matthew Hedges has still never received a trial or an attorney and remains locked up for life for a crime that he claims he did not commit.

