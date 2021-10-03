Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Building Infrastructure and Deploying Troops to India's Eastern Ladakh Border

Editor at Global Perspectives

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fiC6l_0cFOJ4ze00
Ground Report

“China has built a lot of infrastructure on its side of the LAC (Eastern Ladakh) and has deployed more troops. We have inducted advanced weaponry and are ready for any eventuality,” said Army chief Gen. M.M. Naravane this weekend.

The two countries were not able to agree on a long-term solution in the form of a boundary agreement, leading to the escalation of a possible military conflict. The Chinese are said to be entrenched 18km inside India-claimed lines at the Depsang Plains, a 6km advancement from just a few days ago.

Beijing has not backed down from New Delhi’s demand for disengagement and de-escalation of troops from Hot Springs and the Depsang Plains. Since May last year, the PLA has taken over close to 1,000sqkm of India-claimed territory.

India has deployed around 50,000 troops to Ladakh. India has also deployed armored tanks, vehicles, heavy artillery guns, and air defense missiles. China is upgrading its airbases in the area and has deployed Russian Air Defence Systems.

America's top Asia expert Dr. Ashley J Tellis, told The Diplomat, "India has three options ahead of it: one, give in to China’s border demands; two, physically push the Chinese out and risk a war; or three – his recommendation – play “tit for tat.”

Tellis suggests that keeping India tied up in regional conflict "at home" is a strategic move with obscure consequences that will play out soon. "China is expanding its footprint and influence globally: The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) have leveraged political and economic influence around the world. Even at the UN, Chinese influence is steeply on the rise, forcing the U.S. to pay more, but have less influence.

Now, they target Afghanistan as a new strategic vantage point.

Last week, the Taliban's top spokesperson said that China would be its most crucial partner under the new Taliban-led Afghan government, and talks were underway for the Bagram air force base, in Afghanistan, to be operated by China - a move that could be detrimental to India's security.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 112

Published by

Read the latest news and breaking news today for U.S., world, weather, entertainment, politics, and health at Global Perspectives.

Washington, DC
2811 followers

More from Editor at Global Perspectives

Beijing Not Backing Down From Taiwan, "No one should underestimate the Chinese people's will and capability" Xi Jinping

Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden said he'd spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping about Taiwan and calmed things. He said they agreed to abide by the Taiwan agreement. “I’ve spoken with Xi about Taiwan. We agree ... we’ll abide by the Taiwan agreement,” he said. “We made it clear that I don’t think he should be doing anything other than abiding by the agreement.”

Read full story

Recipient of $5m Police Settlement Faces 22 Counts of Gun Trafficking Charges, "used the money to arm gangs"

A California woman faces 22 counts of gun trafficking charges including, "conspiracy to provide firearms to a minor for the benefit of a street gang, child endangerment and conspiracy to provide a firearm to a gang member," police verified in a statement this week.

Read full story

China's 'Global Times' Tweets "PLA will launch a targeted airstrike to eliminate those U.S. invaders!"

U.S. troops have been in Taiwan for at least a year secretly training its military, officials say, as they are concerned over mounting Chinese aggression. This has publically outraged China supporters.

Read full story
219 comments

Biden Administration to End “Remain in Mexico” Policy, "More than 225,000 have entered this year, not including Afghans"

The Supreme Court in August ruled the Biden administration and must restore Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has said he is watching the administration to ensure they follow that guidance because his state is affected without federal support.

Read full story

U.S. to Meet with Taliban in Qatar "asking for kidnapped U.S. citizen Mark Frerichs back"

U.S. officials are holding face-to-face talks with the Taliban over the next two days in Qatar. They are expected to press the Taliban on safe passage for U.S. citizens still in Afghanistan and ask for the release of kidnapped U.S. citizen Mark Frerichs.

Read full story
4 comments

China Requests UN Investigation in Counterattack, “scapegoating China cannot whitewash the U.S.”

China and Russia have called on the United Nations to ensure the US follows international conventions on bioweapons. Last week, at an arms control committee discussion of the United Nations Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological and Toxin Weapons (BWC), the foreign ministers of Russia and China highlighted US absence from the BWC Treaty.

Read full story
13 comments

Sierra Leone Police Bust 100 Undocumented Foreigners in Secrete Militia Training, "A China Organization Called QUNET"

This week, Sierra Leone Police detained about 100 foreign nationals in Waterloo, 40 kilometers from the capital of Freetown. The foreigners were thought to be primarily non-English speaking persons from Guinea.

Read full story
1 comments

U.S. Investigating Afghan President Ghani Over Missing $169 Million

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is accused of taking millions on the way out the door, fleeing from Afghanistan while the Taliban took over. According to the Associated Press, he packed more than his suitcase full of clothes.

Read full story
1 comments
Minneapolis, MN

Police Resignations up 24% and Murders up 56%

“We've seen thousands of criminals released. When I talk to police officers on the street, I hear repeatedly they feel that leadership in the city, people in the city, do not support them," said Chicago Democratic Alderman Matt O’Shea.

Read full story
15 comments

The CIA's New China Mission Center Indicates China is a Big Threat

The Central Intelligence Agency said Thursday it had created a new “China Mission Center” to address national security risks posed by the Chinese government at speed. CIA Director William J. Burns said The most important geopolitical threat we face in the 21st century is an increasingly adversarial Chinese government."

Read full story

IMF authorized Venezuela $5 billion in Special Drawing Rights for Pandemic Relief, U.S. Said No

The World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) biggest backer is the United States, therefore has an enormous amount of influence over the lending organization's policies and procedures. When the U.S. rejected the Maduro government as legitimate, the IMF followed.

Read full story

1,400 Kellogg's Workers Striking, "Company threatening to offshore jobs, while CEO banks 11.9M in compensation in 2020"

The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) is staging protests in Michigan, Tennessee, Nebraska, and Pennsylvania because the big-name cereal producer is cutting American jobs and threatening to send jobs offshore for cheaper wages and to avoid high taxes.

Read full story
425 comments
Florida State

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Not Dropping Fight Against Facebook

Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis directed the Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee to launch an investigation into election interference by Facebook after a Wall Street Journal report about the social-media company was published.

Read full story
22 comments

European Union Will Send Election Monitors to Venezuela's November Election, "Maduro's Legitimacy Around the Corner"

"EU will send an electoral observation mission to Venezuela’s Nov. 21 regional and local elections," said Josep Borrell, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, in a public statement.

Read full story
1 comments

Dubai's Ruler Sheikh Mohammed Intimidated Ex-Wife Says British Judge

A senior British judge has ruled that Sheikh Mohammed tried to buy a 30 million pound estate in Britain, overlooking his ex-wife's rural estate, in a "deliberate" act that was "intimidating."

Read full story

International Criminal Court Will Exclude War Crimes Committed by U.S. Forces and Their Allies

A 2016 International Criminal Court (ICC) report affirmed a "reasonable basis" to believe that the US had carried out war crimes in Afghanistan. Fatou Bensouda, the previous chief prosecutor, started his investigation in 2017 when suddenly he changed the rules, giving NGOs two months to collect and file evidence.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Not Eyeing a 2024 Presidential Candidacy

Two days after Former President Donald Trump said that he doesn’t think Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will run against him in 2024, and if he did, "he wouldn’t stand a chance," it seems there is nothing to worry about. DeSantis told Fox News host Sean Hannity he would be running for reelection in 2022 and not considering "anything beyond his current job."

Read full story
131 comments

NATO Removes Eight Russian Spies From its Mission

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has removed eight members of Russia’s mission to NATO after discovering that they were secretly working as intelligence officers. The military alliance is also considering reducing the number of positions that Russia can accredit people for at the organization.

Read full story

America's Rescue Plan Allocates 11 Billion for International Aid

How much of America's Rescue Plan will leave America?. "Around $10.5 billion of the final bill is earmarked for international aid, which is less than one percent of the $1.9 trillion plan," reports Check Your Facts. Voice of America supported that claim saying, "The U.S. House of Representatives passed $11 billion in foreign aid Wednesday as part of the massive $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan."

Read full story
8 comments

China Tried to Block France's Diplomatic Visit to Taiwan, but France Didn't Listen

This week, an envoy of French senators arrived in Taiwan for a five-day visit despite efforts to block them. Through China's embassy in France, it warned France to consider its own “reputation and interests,” saying the visit will undermine Chinese-French relations.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy