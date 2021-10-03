Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Building Infrastructure and Deploying Troops to India's Eastern Ladakh Border

Ground Report

“China has built a lot of infrastructure on its side of the LAC (Eastern Ladakh) and has deployed more troops. We have inducted advanced weaponry and are ready for any eventuality,” said Army chief Gen. M.M. Naravane this weekend.

The two countries were not able to agree on a long-term solution in the form of a boundary agreement, leading to the escalation of a possible military conflict. The Chinese are said to be entrenched 18km inside India-claimed lines at the Depsang Plains, a 6km advancement from just a few days ago.

Beijing has not backed down from New Delhi’s demand for disengagement and de-escalation of troops from Hot Springs and the Depsang Plains. Since May last year, the PLA has taken over close to 1,000sqkm of India-claimed territory.

India has deployed around 50,000 troops to Ladakh. India has also deployed armored tanks, vehicles, heavy artillery guns, and air defense missiles. China is upgrading its airbases in the area and has deployed Russian Air Defence Systems.

America's top Asia expert Dr. Ashley J Tellis, told The Diplomat, "India has three options ahead of it: one, give in to China’s border demands; two, physically push the Chinese out and risk a war; or three – his recommendation – play “tit for tat.”

Tellis suggests that keeping India tied up in regional conflict "at home" is a strategic move with obscure consequences that will play out soon. "China is expanding its footprint and influence globally: The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) have leveraged political and economic influence around the world. Even at the UN, Chinese influence is steeply on the rise, forcing the U.S. to pay more, but have less influence.

Now, they target Afghanistan as a new strategic vantage point.

Last week, the Taliban's top spokesperson said that China would be its most crucial partner under the new Taliban-led Afghan government, and talks were underway for the Bagram air force base, in Afghanistan, to be operated by China - a move that could be detrimental to India's security.

