Canadian man, the voice behind English-speaking ISIS propaganda, lands in Virginia to be prosecuted.

Editor at Global Perspectives

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cSRFE_0cFDEeNh00
Court News

Mohammed Khalifa, 38, a Canadian national born in Saudia Arabia, was captured by Kurdish forces in Syria in 2019 while working with IS to create English-language propaganda for over six years. The militia handed over Mr. Khalifa to F.B.I. agents this week.

Khalifa narrated over a dozen ISIS recruitment videos aimed at luring Westerners: "Flames of War: Fighting "Has Just Begun" and "Flames of War II: Until the Final Hour." This included helping to publicize the horrific footage of the beheading of American journalist James Foley.

One video that Khalifa created included the voice of the man responsible for the massacre at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando.

Raj Parekh, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, who is one of the prosecutors handling t"e case, said, "Khalifa promoted the terrorist group, furthered its worldwide recruitment efforts, and expanded the reach of videos that glorified the horrific murders and indiscriminate cruelty of ISIS."

Amarnath Amarasingam, a Canadian extremism researcher at Queen's University, was the first to identify Khalifa as the voice of violent ISIS films.

People called him crazy, Amarasingam recalled when he said the man calling himself Abu Ridwan al-K"Queens sounded "distinctly like people I grew up with, in Toronto." Amarasingam says he hopes to learn whether Khalifa held any higher position in the Islamic State beyond English propaganda.

US SOCIAL MEDIA'S" ROLE

What is also interesting is that Bayan Broadcasting, al-Bayan Radio, an ISIS media outlet that is primarily responsible for releasing daily audio newscasts in multiple languages, was able to use Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube without being removed.

Several family members sued the tech giants in court and lost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Js2ut_0cFDEeNh00
U.S. Court Document Files

FBI Director Comey, as early as 2014 and additional in 2015, Comey started sounding alarms about how effective Isis crafted their social media presence. Stating in part;

  • Isis has "perfected its use of social media use of Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube… to inspire small-scale individual attacks…to crowdsource terrorism, and to sell murder…"
  • Since 2013, ISIS has recruited more than 30,000 foreigners, including 4,500 Westerners and 250 Americans.

Social media was found not liable because of the protections under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Congress and U.S. big tech lobbyists have ensured that Facebook, Twitter, and Google are covered under some law or another, receiving immunity no matter what they post or delete.

This is original content from NewsBreak's Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

Read the latest news and breaking news today for U.S., world, weather, entertainment, politics, and health at Global Perspectives.

Washington, DC
2973 followers

More from Editor at Global Perspectives

Australia's “Zero Covid” Approach Becomes Even More Extreme

Australia, with a population of approximately 26 million people, has recorded a total of 102,729 cases of the virus and 1,278 deaths. Last month, Australia's Chief Health Officer said, “We will not be ever going back to pre-COVID levels. We will always have to be mindful that COVID exists. We will have to engage with booster shots, engage with advise (martial law) when we see outbreaks; we are going to have to respond. It’s not going to go back to normal. We can’t deny that we are going to have to live with COVID.”

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Texas GOP Candidate, Who Plans to "vehemently crush anyone forcing vaccine mandates" in Texas Gets COVID

The former chairman of the Republican Party of Texas and a GOP candidate, Allen West, was hospitalized last weekend with COVID-19. West and his wife, Angela, both tested positive after attending a "packed house" fundraising event last week in Seabrook, Texas, he told The Associated Press. West said he's canceled in-person campaign events until he receives "an all-clear indication."

Read full story

Microsoft Warns Israel of ‘extensive Iran-backed password spraying’

Monday, Microsoft warned its Israeli account holders that an Iran-backed cell was conducting ‘extensive password spraying’ against MS Office users, and compromising targets include maritime shipping firms doing business in Mideast.

Read full story
Annapolis, MD

FBI Arrests Spy Couple in Annapolis, Md. Connected to U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program

Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana, were arrested by the FBI after an undercover investigation into Toebbe's efforts to sell classified information to U.S. foreign adversaries.

Read full story
1 comments

Cabo Verde Waiting for U.S. Instruction While Defense Team of Venezuelan Diplomat, Alex Saab, Press for Release

Alex Saab is a Colombian businessman and recognized Venezuelan diplomat who was arrested in Cape Verde, Africa, in 2020, on behalf of the U.S. government. The U.S. believes Saab has information that involves senior officials in Venezuelan, and other foreign governments, which will help them outst the current government under Nicolás Maduro.

Read full story

Biden Administration Backing Down, "Taliban will be judged on their actions, not just their words."

Senior American and Taliban officials met in Doha, Qatar, to discuss various issues, including security and terrorism, safe passage for U.S. Citizens, and kidnapped American Mark Frerichs.

Read full story
1 comments

Democrats Afraid of Trump's Lead, "his actions straight out of the authoritarian playbook."

According to Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a New York University professor, Bill Maher's assertion that Trump is staging a "slow-moving coup" that could succeed in 2024 is "very plausible," given that Trump's actions over the last several months have been "straight out of the authoritarian playbook."

Read full story

Beijing Not Backing Down From Taiwan, "No one should underestimate the Chinese people's will and capability" Xi Jinping

Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden said he'd spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping about Taiwan and calmed things. He said they agreed to abide by the Taiwan agreement. “I’ve spoken with Xi about Taiwan. We agree ... we’ll abide by the Taiwan agreement,” he said. “We made it clear that I don’t think he should be doing anything other than abiding by the agreement.”

Read full story

Recipient of $5m Police Settlement Faces 22 Counts of Gun Trafficking Charges, "used the money to arm gangs"

A California woman faces 22 counts of gun trafficking charges including, "conspiracy to provide firearms to a minor for the benefit of a street gang, child endangerment and conspiracy to provide a firearm to a gang member," police verified in a statement this week.

Read full story

China's 'Global Times' Tweets "PLA will launch a targeted airstrike to eliminate those U.S. invaders!"

U.S. troops have been in Taiwan for at least a year secretly training its military, officials say, as they are concerned over mounting Chinese aggression. This has publically outraged China supporters.

Read full story
340 comments

Biden Administration to End “Remain in Mexico” Policy, "More than 225,000 have entered this year, not including Afghans"

The Supreme Court in August ruled the Biden administration and must restore Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has said he is watching the administration to ensure they follow that guidance because his state is affected without federal support.

Read full story
1 comments

U.S. to Meet with Taliban in Qatar "asking for kidnapped U.S. citizen Mark Frerichs back"

U.S. officials are holding face-to-face talks with the Taliban over the next two days in Qatar. They are expected to press the Taliban on safe passage for U.S. citizens still in Afghanistan and ask for the release of kidnapped U.S. citizen Mark Frerichs.

Read full story
4 comments

China Requests UN Investigation in Counterattack, “scapegoating China cannot whitewash the U.S.”

China and Russia have called on the United Nations to ensure the US follows international conventions on bioweapons. Last week, at an arms control committee discussion of the United Nations Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological and Toxin Weapons (BWC), the foreign ministers of Russia and China highlighted US absence from the BWC Treaty.

Read full story
13 comments

Sierra Leone Police Bust 100 Undocumented Foreigners in Secrete Militia Training, "A China Organization Called QUNET"

This week, Sierra Leone Police detained about 100 foreign nationals in Waterloo, 40 kilometers from the capital of Freetown. The foreigners were thought to be primarily non-English speaking persons from Guinea.

Read full story
1 comments

U.S. Investigating Afghan President Ghani Over Missing $169 Million

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is accused of taking millions on the way out the door, fleeing from Afghanistan while the Taliban took over. According to the Associated Press, he packed more than his suitcase full of clothes.

Read full story
1 comments
Minneapolis, MN

Police Resignations up 24% and Murders up 56%

“We've seen thousands of criminals released. When I talk to police officers on the street, I hear repeatedly they feel that leadership in the city, people in the city, do not support them," said Chicago Democratic Alderman Matt O’Shea.

Read full story
17 comments

The CIA's New China Mission Center Indicates China is a Big Threat

The Central Intelligence Agency said Thursday it had created a new “China Mission Center” to address national security risks posed by the Chinese government at speed. CIA Director William J. Burns said The most important geopolitical threat we face in the 21st century is an increasingly adversarial Chinese government."

Read full story

IMF authorized Venezuela $5 billion in Special Drawing Rights for Pandemic Relief, U.S. Said No

The World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) biggest backer is the United States, therefore has an enormous amount of influence over the lending organization's policies and procedures. When the U.S. rejected the Maduro government as legitimate, the IMF followed.

Read full story

1,400 Kellogg's Workers Striking, "Company threatening to offshore jobs, while CEO banks 11.9M in compensation in 2020"

The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) is staging protests in Michigan, Tennessee, Nebraska, and Pennsylvania because the big-name cereal producer is cutting American jobs and threatening to send jobs offshore for cheaper wages and to avoid high taxes.

Read full story
476 comments
Florida State

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Not Dropping Fight Against Facebook

Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis directed the Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee to launch an investigation into election interference by Facebook after a Wall Street Journal report about the social-media company was published.

Read full story
22 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy