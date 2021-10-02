Canadian man, the voice behind English-speaking ISIS propaganda, lands in Virginia to be prosecuted.

Court News

Mohammed Khalifa, 38, a Canadian national born in Saudia Arabia, was captured by Kurdish forces in Syria in 2019 while working with IS to create English-language propaganda for over six years. The militia handed over Mr. Khalifa to F.B.I. agents this week.

Khalifa narrated over a dozen ISIS recruitment videos aimed at luring Westerners: "Flames of War: Fighting "Has Just Begun" and "Flames of War II: Until the Final Hour." This included helping to publicize the horrific footage of the beheading of American journalist James Foley.

One video that Khalifa created included the voice of the man responsible for the massacre at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando.

Raj Parekh, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, who is one of the prosecutors handling t"e case, said, "Khalifa promoted the terrorist group, furthered its worldwide recruitment efforts, and expanded the reach of videos that glorified the horrific murders and indiscriminate cruelty of ISIS."

Amarnath Amarasingam, a Canadian extremism researcher at Queen's University, was the first to identify Khalifa as the voice of violent ISIS films.

People called him crazy, Amarasingam recalled when he said the man calling himself Abu Ridwan al-K"Queens sounded "distinctly like people I grew up with, in Toronto." Amarasingam says he hopes to learn whether Khalifa held any higher position in the Islamic State beyond English propaganda.

US SOCIAL MEDIA'S" ROLE

What is also interesting is that Bayan Broadcasting, al-Bayan Radio, an ISIS media outlet that is primarily responsible for releasing daily audio newscasts in multiple languages, was able to use Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube without being removed.

Several family members sued the tech giants in court and lost.

U.S. Court Document Files

FBI Director Comey, as early as 2014 and additional in 2015, Comey started sounding alarms about how effective Isis crafted their social media presence. Stating in part;

Isis has " perfected its use of social media use of Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube… to inspire small-scale individual attacks…to crowdsource terrorism, and to sell murder…"

Since 2013, ISIS has recruited more than 30,000 foreigners, including 4,500 Westerners and 250 Americans.

Social media was found not liable because of the protections under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Congress and U.S. big tech lobbyists have ensured that Facebook, Twitter, and Google are covered under some law or another, receiving immunity no matter what they post or delete.

