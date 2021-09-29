This Year’s Banned Book Week Includes 'All American Boys' for Making White Children Feel Guilty

Banned Book Week

Book author Jason Reynolds gave an interview to KidsPost this week for Banned Books Week, discussing his own books and why they are banned from libraries and schools in the United States.

His books, “All American Boys” and “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You” are Numbers 2 and 3 on the banned list. Reynolds said he has been told they make White children feel guilty.

“I think it’s fascinating that so many of the people saying this don’t spend that much time around kids,” he said. Reynolds said he didn’t hear talk of guilt as he traveled across the country to discuss “All American Boys” with students in sixth grade through college. The book, published in 2015, is about a Black teen beaten by a police officer and a White classmate who witnesses the beating.

“There are so many kids who don’t understand what the big deal is, why [a ban is] actually a thing,” Reynolds said.

“To Kill a Mockingbird,” Harper Lee’s 1960 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about a Black man falsely accused of attacking a White woman, has been banned or challenged frequently, in part because it contains racial slurs. Reynolds acknowledges people’s concerns with “Mockingbird,” but he doesn’t think it should be banned.

“Every book belongs on the shelf. We get to make decisions on what we choose to highlight,” he said. “What we don’t get to do is say the book is unavailable.”

Banned Books

For the complete list of banned books in the United States visit Banned Book 2021.

