YouTube Bans Russia's RT in Germany Over Covid Misinformation

The Russian government, this week, spoke out against the 'unprecedented information aggression' by the Google-owned video platform, YouTube, and warned it could restrict access to YouTube if the ban was not revoked.

YouTube banned Moscow-funded RT's German channels over what it deems 'Covid misinformation.'

The Russian YouTube Channel had received a 'strike' for an upload and tried to get around the restriction by uploading it to a second German RT YouTube Channel called 'The Missing Part.' This action led to both channels being 'terminated,' YouTube said in a statement.

The video claimed that the 'Pfizer vaccine kills more people than it saves.' This comes at a time when the U.S. has started to administer Pfizer vaccine boosters, and more than 400,000 have already received it and 1 million more and registered to receive it.

Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of RT, tweeted: 'This is a real media war declared by the state of Germany to the state of Russia.'

Big Tech and Russia Have Been Battling for Some Time

Russian authorities are suing five U.S.-based social media platforms for failing to delete posts that urge people to participate in illegal protests; the Interfax news agency cited a Moscow court last week. Google declined to comment on the Interfax report. Facebook, Twitter, Tiktok, and Telegram did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In March, the Russian government issued an ultimatum to Twitter: Ban content we dislike, or we’ll ban you. The Russian Foreign Ministry gave Twitter one month to respond. However, the best Russia could do was slow down the app's speed, making it more difficult to access, but not impossible.

