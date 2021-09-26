90,000 Minors Attempted to Cross into U.S. in 2021, Many Looking for Work

AP

This month, the National Law Review published a report, "Federal Oversight of Unaccompanied Minor Labor Trafficking Targets Agricultural Sector," to highlight a pattern of government gaps in at-risk youths trafficked to farming communities and remote areas.

If stopped while crossing, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will find placement for a minor, trying and ensure they aren't roaming free or without shelter. However, placement with relatives, foster programs, or other U.S. sponsors isn't perfect because teens as young as 13 are most likely to cross for work, not education and fun. Many are determined to send money home to family members that couldn't make the journey.

In 2018, a story was published by 'Break 911' about a farm in Ohio called Trillium Farms that paid a man to recruit unaccompanied minors to work on the farm for pennies on the dollar, more than 12 hours per day, forgoing education. The farm paid the headhunter $6 million in fees.

Stories like these are easy to find on the web. When American's are running campaigns that worry about foreign child labor, it seems that they forgot to look at what's right in front of them.

HHS Office of Refugee Resettlement recently stopped releasing children to Enterprise, Alabama, and Woodburn, Oregon because Enterprise is populated with chicken slaughterhouses and Woodburn is filled with agricultural land. What does this tell you?

The issue remains, and as the Biden Administration sends billions of dollars to support other countries, the fault lines at home are still unrepaired. The U.S. can do better.

"Section 307 of the Tariff Act of 1930 prohibits the importation of merchandise produced, in whole or in part, by prison labor, slaves, or forced labor of children. The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) is also mandated by Congress and by the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act of 2005 to carry out activities designed to reduce the likelihood of import of goods produced by forced labor or children."

