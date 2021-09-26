Trump, "Booster Shots a Money Making Operation"

White House File Photo

As far back as January, former US President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump received COVID-19 vaccinations.

In August, Trump told Fox Business that the booster was a money-making operation. "You know what, that sounds to me like a money-making operation for Pfizer, okay, think of the money involved. That's tens of billions of dollars. If you're a pure businessman, you'll say, 'You know what, let's give them another shot, $10 billion of money coming in,' the whole thing is crazy."

This month, Trump spoke to the Wall Street Journal and said he wouldn't be taking the booster shot. "I feel like I'm in good shape from that standpoint—I probably won't. I'll look at stuff later on. I'm not against it, but it's probably not for me."

Still, Trump publicly raved about the vaccine and its safety when he and his family took it.

Former first daughter was vaccinated in Miami, Florida, in April of 2021. Her Tweet: ‘Today, I got the shot!!! I hope that you do too! Thank you, Nurse Torres!!

The CDC and other medical professionals have tried to explain that immunity can wear off over time. It's the case with many different contagious illnesses. If you trusted the vaccine the first time and kept from getting COVID, why wouldn't you take a booster shot?

Dr. Stephen Thomas, a coordinating investigator for the Pfizer vaccine, said, "The expectation was always that the vaccine's protection was going to wane. The big question was whether it would wane to a degree that would affect the so-called public health burden of the disease."

Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccine researcher at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, said, "You're never going to be able to protect as well against asymptomatic infection or mildly symptomatic infection, and that's OK. You want to keep people out of the hospital and keep them from dying. That's the goal."

