Leading U.S. Farm Supply and Grain Cooperative hit by Russian Hackers Demanding 5.9 Million

Despite U.S. President Biden's effort to establish a "cybersecurity arrangement" with Russian President Putin to take action against Russian hackers who target U.S. critical infrastructure, U.S. agriculture has taken another hit.

Minnesota-based farm supply and grain marketing cooperative, Crystal Valley, was hit by a ransomware attack that "infected its computer system" and "severely interrupted the daily operations of the company," the group said in a statement. The hackers demanded 5.9 million and taunted the cooperative on Twitter:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DbjKB_0c7x26Cc00
Twitter

A National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson told Fox News, "We are bringing the full weight of U.S. government capabilities to disrupt the ransomware networks and facilitators behind this disruptive activity. We are conducting a whole of government ransomware effort to address the increased threat from ransomware."

Daniel Hoffman, Former CIA Moscow Station Chief, warned that more needed to be done. "What we know is that we got hit with another attack," he said. "That means that we haven’t deterred them. Russia is allowing these groups, BlackMatter and Revel, to homestead on their territory. This administration needs to deter Russia, and the way you do that is by countering them. Go tell the Russians if you can’t stop them, we’re going to stop them instead, and then take action against them."

The attack happened on the same weekend that the leaders of Australia, India, and Japan are meeting with President Biden, discussing the beginning of new cooperation in cyberspace, pledging to work together to combat cyber threats, promote resilience, and secure the critical infrastructure of the member nations.

