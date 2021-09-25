Canadians Exchanged in Prisoner Swap and U.S. Extradition Dismissed for Huawei Exec.

Canada Times

In 2018, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, Canadians, were tracked down in China and detained on espionage charges in blatant retaliation for Canada's detainment of Meng Wanzhou, a Huawei executive, for extradition to the U.S. The extradition never happened after three years of costly court battles.

Meng stayed in her sprawling Canada mansion, creating oil paintings and receiving visitors from China. Spavor and Kovrig were locked away in a Chinese Prison, with lights on 24-hours a day for years, and "interrogated." And although Canada was caught between China and the U.S., they were complicit in operating on behalf of the U.S., making themselves a target, not only risking their citizens but costing the country somewhere around a billion in trade deals with China.

It's unclear what the U.S. gained from the whole ordeal beyond Mings's "statement of facts."

Meng is the 49-year-old daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei. The U.S. accused her of defying U.S. sanctions, misleading HSBC bank about the extent of the company’s ties to Iran.

Spavor, a businessman who introduced North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un to former NBA star Dennis Rodman, was sentenced by a Chinese court in August to 11 years before the deal was struck to exchange him.

Michael Kovrig was a former Canadian diplomat and current Senior Advisor at the International Crisis Group in Canada.

Meng's freedom statement sounded more like someone who'd been on a long vacation, which in reality she was, “Over the last three years my life has been turned upside down,” Meng said. “It was a disruptive time for me as a mother, a wife, and as a company executive. But I believe every cloud has a silver lining. It really was an invaluable experience in my life. I will never forget all the good wishes I received.”

I am sure the two Canadians, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, will have very different speeches.

