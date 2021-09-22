Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, "A Shutdown Makes the U.S. Weaker."

Reuters

"We would emerge from this crisis a permanently weaker nation," said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in her The Wall Street Journal interview, referring to the possibility that Republicans may force a shutdown of the US government.

Republican threats to allow the country to go into default because of disputes over raising the debt ceiling is ridiculous, says New York Times columnist Paul Krugman.

Krugman writes, “Hitting the ceiling would force a huge, immediate spending cut, almost surely pushing America back into recession. Beyond that, failure to raise the ceiling would mean missed payments on existing U.S. government debt. And that might have terrifying consequences. Why? Financial markets have long treated U.S. bonds as the ultimate safe asset...Now suppose it became clear that U.S. bonds weren’t safe, that America couldn’t be counted on to honor its debts after all. Suddenly, the whole system would be disrupted.”

The House passed legislation Tuesday that would fund the government through December 3rd and extend the debt limit until after the 2022 elections to avert a government shutdown.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said, "Republicans won't supply the votes to extend the debt ceiling. Democrats should do it on a partisan basis. I've explained this clearly and consistently for over two months: We do not have a divided government. Democrats do not need our help. They have every tool to address the debt limit on their own."

The Democrats say raising the debt ceiling allows the United States to pay its bills, not spend more, paying on goods and services Congress already bought in the past. The Republicans say it's wreckless when so many new spending initiatives have been announced. Many of those initiatives do not directly support the American people, rather foreign pledges by the Biden Administration when that money could go back into paying the national debt.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.