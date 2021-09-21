Venezuela Wants US to Release Political Prisoner "no peace or transition agreement until Saab is free"

South America Times

August of this year, the Mexican government agreed to host the current Venezuelan government and opposition members for talks in Mexico City. The goal of the high-level meetings was to find consensus on how to end the economic and political crises plaguing Venezuela. If it sounds complicated, that's because it is. As you peel back the layers of issues, you find humans - people who have families, lives, careers, and passion for their country caught up in the human cost of politics.

Alex Saab, Venezuelan diplomat and businessman, a key figure in helping the Venezuelan government of President Nicolas Maduro move around U.S. sanctions, has been named as a member of political talks in Mexico City. The nomination and request aren't straightforward; instead, it's a counter round fired at the U.S. for holding Saab on a tiny African island for over 400 days.

Regardless of past efforts to free the right-hand man, Maduro has not given up, making another play for Saab's freedom.

Tuesday, September 14th, Venezuela's president of the National Assembly and head of the official delegation at the Mexico Talks, Jorge Rodríguez, sent a clear message to the U.S. State Department. If they want to compromise, Alex Saab will be freed as part of that. There is "no peace or transition agreement until Saab is at the table."

The move angered some and was dismissed by others, mainly the opposition and those supporting it, but it's an earnest request now part of the national dialogue.

The Negotiations and Political Agendas

Norway is mediating the dialogues, but many other countries are involved in varying roles like the Netherlands, Russia, Turkey, and the United States of America.

The Venezuelan government wants sanctions by the United States and Europe against Venezuelan officials and institutions lifted. The opposition wants Maduro to release dozens of political prisoners by November and renegotiate the election policy and oversight. The U.S., Canada, and the E.U. have stated they want significant progress towards what they deem a free and fair election.

Russia also has a stake in the talks, leaning toward a preferred outcome. It wants U.S. sanctions lifted as much, if not more than Venezuela, providing them a gateway to more U.S. business and stability for Russian companies that have struggled to maintain ties due to the economic strain U.S. sanctions have created for Venezuela.

Although this is a Venezuela national issue between two polarized parties, it's not missed that political agendas center around the U.S.'s desire to support its preferred government leader, Juan Guaidó. And as each failed political tactic does not replace President Nicolas Maduro, the U.S. has layered sanctions and started trying to round up those helping the country move around its sanctions.

Under all of these objectives are human casualties, innocent citizens living the consequences of politics. Some political prisoners should be freed, including Americans in Venezuela prison, some members of the opposition in Venezuela prison, and Venezuelan nationals held abroad on behalf of the U.S. It would be a good-faith gesture to “zero” the scoreboard.

That's a difficult decision from President Nicolas Maduro's lens, given that Members of Venezuela's opposition paid tens of millions to a U.S.-based mercenary-type company, Silvercorp USA, to overthrow him by force.

And The Organization of American States (OAS), led by the U.S. and headquartered in Washington, allowed Juan Guaidó to vote in the OAS against the Venezuela election even though it hadn't settled.

Or that Alex Saab was 'nabbed' on a humanitarian mission while flying from Caracas to Iran to procure food and gasoline for the Venezuelan CLAP food assistance program since U.S. sanctions had all but devastated the country, and Venezuela taking action to survive. As one Russian Facilitator in Mexico City said, "Washington is trying to use Alex Saab as an additional pressure lever on the Venezuelan government."

There are plenty of other incidents that led up to the Mexico City negotiations, none of which supported trust or collaboration. These issues are too deep to forget about at a negotiation table and must be addressed transparently to move forward.

Washington and Caracas have had strained relations since the now-deceased socialist Hugo Chavez came to power in 1999. However, we're not in 1999 any longer. The world of globalized politics has changed, financial systems evolved, digital currency exchanges and communication connectedness happen at the speed of light from one corner of the world to the next.

SA Times File Photo

Sanctions Won't Support U.S. Foreign Policy Goals in South America

Sanctions don't work in this environment. Long-term cooperative strategies will win over short gains and tit-for-tat slap-backs, such as jailing political opponents and trading them for leverage.

The U.S. government's response to Venezuela's situation will complicate a broader Latin American response. If the goal of U.S. intervention is to restore democracy in Venezuela, imposing U.S. sanctions won't work if the country's oil sector collapses, if it has committed allies like China, Russia, and Iran, and as long as cryptocurrency continues to develop.

An increased sentiment across the U.N. is that sanctions should be used sparingly, officials calling for the U.S. to remove sanctions on Venezuela. Michelle Bachelet, United Nations (U.N.) High Commissioner for Human Rights said, "I reiterate my call for sectoral sanctions to be lifted." She was also referring to the U.S. sanctions hampering the country's ability to secure vaccines.

In April, Caracas made a $120 million payment to the UN COVAX mechanism. However, the institution blocked the final transactions under pressure from Washington's financial sanctions. World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom helped solve those issues, calling President Biden's bluff on his goal to champion human rights worldwide.

Venezuela and the World Food Programme (WFP) signed a cooperation agreement last week to reach 185,000 children by the end of this year. The goal is to feed 1.5 million students daily by the end of the 2022 and 2023 school years as part of Venezuela's Humanitarian Response Plan. The E.U. bloc agreed to provide financial support to the WFP in Venezuela despite any U.S. sanctions or pushback.

Venezuela has many more supporters and methods of economic survival than the media portrays. If foreign policy intel says otherwise, it's not a realistic report rooted in reality.

Does the Biden Administration want to be seen as connected to blocking vaccines and food programs for children?

How would the U.S. like to have Russia, China, and Iran conduct military exercises in Cuba and Venezuela?

Would the U.S. rather be a part of the transparent financial system of Venezuela operating through traditional financial flows, or would it rather see the country go 'dark' and build a robust cryptocurrency technology system?

These questions will be answered by way of action over time. The benefits and consequences of those answers will determine the future of the human cost of politics; from diplomats to traveling executives to children, there must be a basic humanitarian-level line that all parties agree not to cross despite the outcomes of the Mexico City talks.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.