The Alzheimer's Association reported that Dementia might cause increased frustration, and finding ways to cope is the safest way to manage these feelings, like eating ice cream.

"Yes, ice cream. It takes all of your worries away. It is soothing and delicious and personable: everyone has a favorite flavor! Ice cream brings people with dementia to happier, warmer times when the treat was shared with friends and loved ones on special, joyous occasions. Ice cream has the power to immediately elicit soothing feelings at the very first taste of a single spoon-full. It erases all the negative feelings related to the frustration and continues to stimulate pleasure receptors in the brain with every new scoop," writes Luciana Cramer, Educator and Care Specialist.

One clinic in Baton Rouge writes, "Ice cream contains some important nutrients, like calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin A, among others. But while these nutrients are all needed for good health, the amount in ice cream is small and is accompanied by a hefty dose of fat and added sugar."

An abstract published in 'pub med dot gov' has made a correlation between Vitamin D and Alzheimers. "Accumulating evidence suggested a significant association between vitamin D deficiency, dementia, and AD." The research study does make a connection between gene-environmental influence and long-term vitamin D deficiency and its relationship to Alzheimer's.

So, aside from the happiness that a cone can bring, by way of sugar and memories, adding Vitamin D to a diet, might also support wellness.

