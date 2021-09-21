United Nations Warning of potential new U.S. China Cold War

Editor at Global Perspectives

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXlLm_0c1uV1mw00
AP

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke to The Associated Press, saying, "China and the United States to repair their “completely dysfunctional” relationship. The world's two major economic powers should be cooperating on climate and negotiating more robustly on trade and technology even given persisting political fissures about human rights, economics, online security, and sovereignty in the South China Sea."

“Unfortunately, today, we only have confrontations,” Guterres told AP.

The UN chief said a new Cold War would be perilous because the Soviet-US antipathy created clear rules, and both sides were conscious of the risk of nuclear destruction. That produced back channels and forums “to guarantee that things would not get out of control,” Guterres said.

“Now, today, everything is more fluid, and even the experience that existed in the past to manage a crisis is no longer there,” Guterres said.

The comments stem from a US-Britain deal to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines and China and France's anger over the deal, driving them to launch a high-level campaign of shame on the U.S. However, there are other indications of increased hostility, like Biden publicly stating he'd consider allowing Taiwain to use its name in the U.S. as part of an independent country.

In a monthly press brief last month, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, "Beijing's claim to the vast majority of the South China Sea has no basis in international law. That assertion treads on the sovereignty of states in the region."

These and several other disputes, including cyber attacks on the U.S. and China's increased imports to North Korea, make it seem like the two countries are too divided to find a suitable path forward that could result in more cooperation and less fighting.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Read the latest news and breaking news today for U.S., world, weather, entertainment, politics, and health at Global Perspectives.

Washington, DC
2028 followers

More from Editor at Global Perspectives

Taiwan slaps back China from its semiconductor technology, "You might be smart, but it doesn't mean we're dumb."

There is an increased concern that China continues to conduct operations to steal Taiwan's advanced semiconductor technology. Taiwan took action this week to stop them, implementing new laws. Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said, "Affected by the U.S.-China technology war, the development of mainland China's semiconductor industry has been obstructed, but they are still committed to the industry's development."

Read full story
85 comments

New Zealand to Launch a Digital Currency System, a Red Flag for the Weakening of U.S. Sanctions

The declining use, acceptance, and availability of cash in New Zealand and emerging innovations in private money, namely 'stablecoins,' make this a perfect time to consider a central bank digital currency. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Assistant Governor, Christian Hawkesby, said today in a news brief, "A Central Bank Digital Currency would see the features and benefits of cash enjoyed in the digital world, working alongside cash and private money held in commercial bank accounts.

Read full story

Ex-Guantanamo Bay Inmates Exchanged for Bowe Bergdahl Named as top Commanders in Afghanistan

Many of the Taliban's most violent and notorious members are being given top government positions. Last week, the world learned that Sirajuddin Haqqani, who had a $10 million FBI bounty, was Named Interior minister. Now, Four top members of the Taliban's new interim government are former Guantanamo Bay prisoners.

Read full story

This Year’s Banned Book Week Includes 'All American Boys' for Making White Children Feel Guilty

Book author Jason Reynolds gave an interview to KidsPost this week for Banned Books Week, discussing his own books and why they are banned from libraries and schools in the United States.

Read full story
67 comments

CDC Data on Booster Side Effects and Why People Need Boosters

Pfizer vaccine Booster shots are being distributed across the country for adults 65 years or older, those with underlying medical conditions, and people who are at high risk because of occupational or institutional exposure.

Read full story

United Nations: COVID-19 Pushing More Children Into Work

“We need zero child labor in agriculture to achieve zero hunger, and we need to act now,” said FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Africa Abebe Haile-Gabriel in his opening remarks at an event last week. He noted that “climate change, inequality, and poverty continue to pose challenges to rural livelihoods where child labor is often used as a negative coping mechanism” and urged greater leadership from agricultural stakeholders across Africa to accelerate action.

Read full story

YouTube Bans Russia's RT in Germany Over Covid Misinformation

The Russian government, this week, spoke out against the 'unprecedented information aggression' by the Google-owned video platform, YouTube, and warned it could restrict access to YouTube if the ban was not revoked.

Read full story

Without a Deal the U.S. will Reach its Debt Limit by October 18th

In a letter dated September 28th, Janet Yellen wrote to Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives to warn of a possible shut down of the government. "I am writing to follow up on my previous letters regarding the debt limit and to provide.

Read full story
California State

California Accused of Leaning Left After Adopting a Vote-by-Mail Law

California on Monday became the eighth state to make universal distribution of vote-by-mail ballots permanent, a practice that became more widespread during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full story

Russian Hacker Extradited from Israel to the U.S. and now to Russia.

According to the Department of Justice, Alexei Burkov, a Russian hacker, was jailed by the United States for operating two websites devoted to facilitating credit card fraud and computer hacking.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Texas was Sued by the Biden Administration for Blocking Immigration Transportation

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order allowing the Texas Department of Public Safety to “stop any vehicle upon reasonable suspicion” that the vehicle is transporting immigrants. If passengers are identified as undocumented immigrants, the troopers can send them back to their point of origin or impound them. In releasing the directive, Gov. Abbott said, "We must do more to protect Texans from this virus and reduce the burden on our communities.”

Read full story
13 comments

U.S. Senator Demands Accountability for the Disastrous Policy Towards Venezuela

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), a member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, grilled members at a Committee hearing on Venezuela, demanding accountability for the disastrous policy towards Venezuela that’s left America in a weaker position, failed to restore democracy, supported conditions for human rights violations, left nine American political prisoners languishing in Venezuela's worst prison, brought adversarial militaries closer to U.S. borders, and cost the U.S. a billion dollars with nothing to show for it.

Read full story

2021 Marks the Seventh Year that, American, Paul Edwin Overby Jr. Went Missing in Afghanistan

This year is the seventh anniversary of the disappearance of Paul Edwin Overby, Jr. In 2014, Paul Edwin Overby, Jr., an American writer, disappeared in Khost Province, Afghanistan.

Read full story
New York City, NY

New York Hospitals to Fire Nurses who Refuse Vaccine

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio held a news conference today to address the statewide crackdown on the unvaccinated. Dr. Mitchell Katz, head of NYC Health + Hospitals, said, "Of the 43,000 employees at New York City's 11 public hospitals, about 5,000 were not vaccinated."

Read full story

The Pandemic is Still Very Dangerous Except During Monday Night Football

U.S. football stadiums are packed to the brim, and very few are seen wearing masks, while the news reports that COVID continues to surge. The CDC, the White House, and the media say the new strain of COVID-19 is even more transmissible. President Biden plans on forcing companies over 100 people to incur the cost of weekly testing for unvaccinated staff and give employees an ultimatum - jabs or jobs! Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tweeted, “The feds have NO AUTHORITY to force employers to make their employees get vaccinated!"

Read full story
3 comments

The Curious Life of Mr. Gox, a German hamster by day and Cryptocurrency Trader by Night

Mr. Goxx is a Germany-based hamster who has been trading cryptocurrencies since June, according to Insider. Of course, the hamster isn’t doing it all by itself, but rather through a rigged cage dubbed the “Goxx Box.”

Read full story

China's Political Lockup: "Cells are 15 by 6.5 paces, 14 wooden cots, and sometimes 16 prisoners"

Few people know what it's like to be held in China as a foreign spy, but Canadian, Kevin Garratt, relived his 2014 experience for media outlets to give insight into what Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor might have been going through.

Read full story

3D-Printed Vaccine Patches 10 Times Greater Than Needle Jab

Stanford University, in partnership with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is working on a 3D-printed vaccine patch that is more effective than continual jabs. University scientists are saying, "the vaccine patch was ten times greater than the vaccine delivered into an arm muscle with a needle jab during trials."

Read full story

The Taliban is Holding its Last American Hostage: U.S. Navy veteran Mark Frerichs

U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad was supposed to be securing the release of Mark Frerichs, a 59-year-old U.S. Navy veteran from Lombard, Illinois, and failed. Now, Khalilzadb is not communicating, but he's still on the government payroll.

Read full story
255 comments

U.S. Marine Vet, Paul Whelan Won't Leave Russian Prison Without Official Intervention

September 24, 2021: Former U.S. Marine Vet Paul Whelan remains in a Russian prison after his latest attempt to be transferred to the United States utilizing the Russian legal system. The Supreme Court for Russia’s Mordovia region will not hear his petition to be moved back to the U.S. despite Whelan agreeing to finish the remainder of his sentence if transferred.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy