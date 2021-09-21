United Nations Warning of potential new U.S. China Cold War

AP

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke to The Associated Press, saying, "China and the United States to repair their “completely dysfunctional” relationship. The world's two major economic powers should be cooperating on climate and negotiating more robustly on trade and technology even given persisting political fissures about human rights, economics, online security, and sovereignty in the South China Sea."

“Unfortunately, today, we only have confrontations,” Guterres told AP.

The UN chief said a new Cold War would be perilous because the Soviet-US antipathy created clear rules, and both sides were conscious of the risk of nuclear destruction. That produced back channels and forums “to guarantee that things would not get out of control,” Guterres said.

“Now, today, everything is more fluid, and even the experience that existed in the past to manage a crisis is no longer there,” Guterres said.

The comments stem from a US-Britain deal to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines and China and France's anger over the deal, driving them to launch a high-level campaign of shame on the U.S. However, there are other indications of increased hostility, like Biden publicly stating he'd consider allowing Taiwain to use its name in the U.S. as part of an independent country.

In a monthly press brief last month, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, "Beijing's claim to the vast majority of the South China Sea has no basis in international law. That assertion treads on the sovereignty of states in the region."

These and several other disputes, including cyber attacks on the U.S. and China's increased imports to North Korea, make it seem like the two countries are too divided to find a suitable path forward that could result in more cooperation and less fighting.

