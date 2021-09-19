CIA issued a warning of civilians before U.S. airstrike in Kabul - too little, too late.

CNN Special Report CNN

In a recent CNN video report, we can see a journalist shown blood splatter of children caught in the crossfire of a U.S. drone strike. An Afghan resident, a father of one victim, tells the journalist, "This was a big mistake." He also says the residents haven't started cleaning up the blood and bricks yet, because they're still in shock - an irreplaceable loss.

The Pentagon admitted the mistake, but Afghans wanted to know why they targeted children, but no answers have been forthcoming. The residents want to understand why the drone operators are not being held responsible.

US officials said they were targeting a suicide car bomber linked to ISIS-K. "We are confident we successfully hit the target. Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material," US Central Command spokesman US Navy Capt. Bill Urban said in a statement at the time.

An internal investigation found the US airstrike had killed innocent civilians.

CNN reported that the CIA sent urgent warnings that civilians were present just seconds before the US launched an airstrike in Afghanistan in retaliation for the Kabul airport bombing. It was too little, too late.

"This strike was taken in the earnest belief that it would prevent an imminent threat to our forces and the evacuees at the airport, but it was a mistake, and I offer my sincere apology," Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the head of US Central Command, told reporters at the Pentagon.

"I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to 7 children, were tragically killed in that strike," McKenzie said.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said in a statement that the strike was a "horrible tragedy of war." "It's heart-wrenching, and we are committed to being fully transparent about this incident," Milley added.

