"No Vaccine Passports!" Freedom Rally in New York City this weekend.

Thousands gathered in and around Central Park in New York City over the weekend to push back on vaccine mandates and passport requirements forced on the city by Mayor Bill de Blasio this month.

New York City started enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, de Blasio warning that “there’ll be consequences” for those who do not follow the rules. The mandate requires signage and businesses to act as 'verification agents' witnessing the validity of customers' and guests' vaccine cards.

This is an additional strain on businesses, added human resources, and financial burdens, much like the new mandates the Biden Administration is trying to push on businesses over 100 employees, requiring them to pay for the cost of weekly testing and force vaccination requirements.

It's no wonder the stock market has stayed in a slump for the last several weeks.

Participants first gathered at Columbus Circle and then marched to Times Square. Participants chanted “my body, my choice,” “no vaccine passports,” and “freedom over fear!”

Another said, “Don’t use this as a political front. I don’t care about Biden. I don’t care about Trump. I don’t care if you’re a Republican. I don’t care if you’re a Democrat. I don’t care if you’re black, yellow, white, purple. I don’t care if you’re Christian, Muslim, gay, straight. I don’t care. This is a human issue, and it should be bringing us all together.”

Mayoral candidate Bill Pepitone also spoke at the rally: “We have a president and a so-called mayor who are telling us we can’t go to work, we can’t feed our family. Our police officers can’t protect us unless they comply. Our firefighters can’t protect us unless they comply … our health care workers, they can’t save lives unless they comply.” He then led the crowd to chant, “We will not comply.”

People want to decide what goes into their bodies, and businesses want to decide how to treat customers. They don't want government oversight to move from business law and tax to human health decisions, but it's happening. It's happening in big business and small business alike in the name of COVID-19, but remember, these rules do not apply to Congress. Nancy Pelosi says, "It's a private matter for Congress," but not everyone else.

