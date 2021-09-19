13,700 new arrivals in Del Rio, Tx since Friday, DHS budgets strained

AP

The U.S. Biden Administration forgets it's not trapped inside a game of Monopoly, using paper money, moving plastic toys around in a square to win. These are real dollars, serious security issues, and the well-being of those they are entrusted to protect.

Due to a delay in response from federal officials, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is working reactively instead of proactively. The well-known Haitian caravans moving toward the U.S.-Mexican border town of Del Rio, Texas could have been prevented along several routes, but lack of international cooperation and slow reaction times led to the disaster you have today.

DHS said an additional 400 border agents would arrive by Monday, who will be working around the clock, exceeding the budget, to bus and fly 13,000 to 16,000 Haitians back to Haiti. However, some may gain entry to the U.S., and others might return to South America. DHS said it had "relocated approximately 2,000 migrants to other locations to process their arrival and determine if they would be eligible for removal."

Border agents closed the gates to traffic in both directions for vehicles and pedestrians "to respond to urgent safety and security needs." "We have reiterated that our borders are not open, and people should not make the dangerous journey," a DHS spokesperson told Reuters news agency.

The situation in Del Rio poses political and humanitarian challenges for the Biden administration. Haiti is still reeling from a political crisis caused by the assassination of its president in July and a major earthquake and storm in August that left thousands dead.

More agents, food, fuel, transportation, medical care, possible new refugees into the U.S., escorts back to Haiti, and the numbers continue to compound not just in dollars but the human toll on the lack of willingness to address the border crisis. A border that Kamala Harris says she might visit, eventually.

In an interview with NBC News that aired in June, she laughed off a question about why she hadn’t yet been to the border. "And I haven’t been to Europe," she laughed. "I don’t understand the point that you’re making."

