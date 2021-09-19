Clumsy policy-making by Biden’s administration sets U.S.-France relations back.

French President Reuters

Less than three months after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited France, touting a plan to revitalize transatlantic relationships, President Biden appears on T.V. celebrating a trilateral deal with Britain to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines, undercutting a $60 billion contract for French-designed vessels.

The French foreign minister said the new deal had been "hatched behind its back and resorting to language almost unheard of in public pronouncements between allies, calling it “brutal” and a “stab in the back”. Last week, France recalled its ambassadors to Washington and Australia.

“Just like Afghanistan, this new ‘America First’ opus is poorly conceived and even more poorly executed,” a French diplomat said.

“China must be laughing all the way to the bank,” said Francois Heisbourg, senior advisor for Europe at the International Institute for Strategic Studies. China has the prospect of "removing Europe’s potential presence alongside the U.S. in the Indo-Pacific area thanks to Biden."

France was not only sidelined in any potential intelligence cooperation with this U.S.-Austrailia venture, but also Canada and New Zealand, both of which are members of the Five Eyes group of intelligence-sharing Anglophone countries.

The Five Eyes is an intelligence alliance comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. These countries are parties to the multilateral UKUSA Agreement, a treaty for joint cooperation in signals intelligence.

Where the U.S.-France relationship goes next will depend on the Biden Administration's actions in the coming days and months. “This has been a huge mistake, a very, very bad handling of the partnership,” French ambassador to the U.S., Jean-Pierre Thebault, said before flying home to France.

