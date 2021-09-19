Clumsy policy-making by Biden’s administration sets U.S.-France relations back.

Editor at Global Perspectives

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KMXN9_0c0ucTHh00
French PresidentReuters

Less than three months after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited France, touting a plan to revitalize transatlantic relationships, President Biden appears on T.V. celebrating a trilateral deal with Britain to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines, undercutting a $60 billion contract for French-designed vessels.

The French foreign minister said the new deal had been "hatched behind its back and resorting to language almost unheard of in public pronouncements between allies, calling it “brutal” and a “stab in the back”. Last week, France recalled its ambassadors to Washington and Australia.

“Just like Afghanistan, this new ‘America First’ opus is poorly conceived and even more poorly executed,” a French diplomat said.

“China must be laughing all the way to the bank,” said Francois Heisbourg, senior advisor for Europe at the International Institute for Strategic Studies. China has the prospect of "removing Europe’s potential presence alongside the U.S. in the Indo-Pacific area thanks to Biden."

France was not only sidelined in any potential intelligence cooperation with this U.S.-Austrailia venture, but also Canada and New Zealand, both of which are members of the Five Eyes group of intelligence-sharing Anglophone countries.

The Five Eyes is an intelligence alliance comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. These countries are parties to the multilateral UKUSA Agreement, a treaty for joint cooperation in signals intelligence.

Where the U.S.-France relationship goes next will depend on the Biden Administration's actions in the coming days and months. “This has been a huge mistake, a very, very bad handling of the partnership,” French ambassador to the U.S., Jean-Pierre Thebault, said before flying home to France.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Read the latest news and breaking news today for U.S., world, weather, entertainment, politics, and health at Global Perspectives.

Washington, DC
1794 followers

More from Editor at Global Perspectives

The Taliban is Holding its Last American Hostage: U.S. Navy veteran Mark Frerichs

U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad was supposed to be securing the release of Mark Frerichs, a 59-year-old U.S. Navy veteran from Lombard, Illinois, and failed. Now, Khalilzadb is not communicating, but he's still on the government payroll.

Read full story
79 comments

U.S. Marine Vet, Paul Whelan Won't Leave Russian Prison Without Official Intervention

September 24, 2021: Former U.S. Marine Vet Paul Whelan remains in a Russian prison after his latest attempt to be transferred to the United States utilizing the Russian legal system. The Supreme Court for Russia’s Mordovia region will not hear his petition to be moved back to the U.S. despite Whelan agreeing to finish the remainder of his sentence if transferred.

Read full story
5 comments

90,000 Minors Attempted to Cross into U.S. in 2021, Many Looking for Work

This month, the National Law Review published a report, "Federal Oversight of Unaccompanied Minor Labor Trafficking Targets Agricultural Sector," to highlight a pattern of government gaps in at-risk youths trafficked to farming communities and remote areas.

Read full story

Trump, "Booster Shots a Money Making Operation"

As far back as January, former US President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump received COVID-19 vaccinations. In August, Trump told Fox Business that the booster was a money-making operation. "You know what, that sounds to me like a money-making operation for Pfizer, okay, think of the money involved. That's tens of billions of dollars. If you're a pure businessman, you'll say, 'You know what, let's give them another shot, $10 billion of money coming in,' the whole thing is crazy."

Read full story

Leading U.S. Farm Supply and Grain Cooperative hit by Russian Hackers Demanding 5.9 Million

Despite U.S. President Biden's effort to establish a "cybersecurity arrangement" with Russian President Putin to take action against Russian hackers who target U.S. critical infrastructure, U.S. agriculture has taken another hit.

Read full story

Canadians Exchanged in Prisoner Swap and U.S. Extradition Dismissed for Huawei Exec.

In 2018, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, Canadians, were tracked down in China and detained on espionage charges in blatant retaliation for Canada's detainment of Meng Wanzhou, a Huawei executive, for extradition to the U.S. The extradition never happened after three years of costly court battles.

Read full story

Two American Green Berets in Venezuela's Most Notorious Prison "not mercenaries and not part of an invasion"

Many have heard the story of a couple of "rouge" American cowboys storming the shores of Venezuela, May 2020, and trying to shoot the place up, capture, or kill the Venezuelan President to install the U.S.-backed opposition member Juan Guaidó. That's far from the truth, with a touch of reality to it.

Read full story
6 comments

Millions of Vaccinated Americans are now Eligible for Booster Shots

"If you got the Pfizer vaccine in January, February, or March of this year and you're over 65 years of age, go get the booster," President Joe Biden announced at a press conference on Friday. "Or if you have a medical condition like diabetes or are a frontline worker, you can get your booster shot."

Read full story

U.S. Will Not Extradite Huawei Chief From Canada After Three Year Battle

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou is free, with a few conditions. A Canadian court dropped U.S. extradition proceedings against the Huawei chief financial officer, freeing her from virtual "mansion arrest" in Vancouver, Canada, where she's been detained since 2018. The ruling was made in agreement with U.S. prosecutors who agreed to a deferred prosecution agreement.

Read full story

Matthew Heath, Former U.S. Marine, Still in Venezuela's "House of Dreams" Prison, Waiting for a Prisoner Exchange

There has been little to no news about Matthew John Heath, a Tennessee resident and former U.S. Marine who was on trial for "terrorism" in Venezuela, two months ago. The decorated Marine veteran, a Tennessee resident is accused of terrorism by the Venezuelan government, claiming he possessed military-grade weapons and a satellite-locked phone while entering the country in September of 2020.

Read full story
1 comments

Pentagon: If soldiers refuse the vaccine, they can be held to disciplinary action,' dishonorable discharge unlikely

The Biden administration “strongly opposes” an amendment, proposed by Rep. Mark Green, to the defense budget that prevents the Pentagon from dishonorably discharging service members who do not want to receive the Covid vaccine.

Read full story

Mexican officials tell Haitians to Go South Before Being Sent Back to Haiti by U.S.

Haitians are skeptical about going back to cities where they had already unsuccessfully tried to process asylum claims, found no jobs, and frequent discrimination. Mexican official data show Haitians are far less likely to have asylum claims approved in Mexico compared with countries like Guatemala. However, those coming from Spanish-speaking countries are accepted at higher rates. Last year, 90 percent of all asylum claims from Venezuelans were approved compared to around 20 percent for Haitians, but right now, the U.S. is letting in less than 1 percent.

Read full story

Derek Chauvin Appealing Conviction for Killing George Floyd and Might Represent Himself

Derek Chauvin, a former 45-year-old Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in George Floyd's death, filed documents yesterday to appeal his conviction on the grounds that the judge abused his discretion and erred.

Read full story
2 comments

Cuban Foreign Minister says Biden “lacks moral authority” after his U.N. Speech

It was his first speech before the UN General Assembly as President of the United States. Critics came at Biden from both sides. People like former ambassador the to US UN Mission, Niki Haley, said he was too soft, and others said he was too much like Trump, touting a nationalist party line.

Read full story
Arizona State

Arizona Election Pre-Audit Results Leaked and Biden Won The State

The Washington Post reported, “A Republican-commissioned review of nearly 2.1 million ballots cast last year in Arizona confirmed the accuracy of the official results and President Biden’s win in Maricopa County."

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

"COVID-19 vaccines are 'nothing special' says Florida's new Surgeon General

Florida's new surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, says COVID-19 vaccines are "nothing special" in a recent press conference. His statement goes against the Biden Administration's statement that the pandemic is "a pandemic of the un-vaccinated."

Read full story
256 comments

Alzheimer's Association reports ice cream a calming mechanism for dementia.

The Alzheimer's Association reported that Dementia might cause increased frustration, and finding ways to cope is the safest way to manage these feelings, like eating ice cream.

Read full story
31 comments

France to Rely Less on U.S. After Biden's Gut Punch: "We must survive on our own, as others do."

Vice president of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, told PBS reporter Nick Schifrin, "We have to be able to have by our own in the situations, in the cases, in the places where we cannot expect the U.S. intervene or the NATO intervene. We have to share our part of the responsibility, and we have to be able to act alone if needed."

Read full story
18 comments

White House press secretary says U.S. Haiti Envoy had “harmful” ideas.

Speaking of Haiti's Special U.S. Envoy Daniel Foote and his resignation, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “His positions … and views were put forward, but harmful and not good. Some of the proposals were harmful to the commitment to the promotion of democracy in Haiti. There are disagreements in these policy processes, and the president welcomes that."

Read full story

$1b in Funding Approved for Israel's Iron Dome

September 23, 2021: The House of Representatives passed a stand-alone bill providing $1 billion in emergency funding for Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system. The bill will now move to the Senate after 420 lawmakers voted in favor and nine against, eight of them Democrats.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy