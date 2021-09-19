Russian voting closes today, President Putin is expected to win.

Russia Star

Despite a rating slump and oppression of opposition parties, 68-year-old Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to remain in office. The ruling party's most prominent critic and the closest opponent would have been Alexei Navalny. However, he's still in a Russian jail on fraud charges.

One voter told The Metro why he voted for Putin, saying, "United Russia because I'm proud of Russia’s muscular foreign policy and Putin’s efforts to restore what he sees as Russia’s rightful great power status."

It's also reported that in the capital of more than 12.5 million, United Russia fared worse in recent years than in other regions. “I’m always against United Russia,” said Roman Malakhov, “They haven’t done anything good.”

On a Telegram feed used by the opposition, activists said Russia asked Google to remove recommendations in Google Docs. The US company had, in turn, asked Navalny's team to take them down. The move is another glaring example of how big powerful tech is embedded in politics, from donating to "playing God," deciding what information lives and what dies.

Russian authorities also successfully pressured Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc’s Google to remove protest voting apps from online stores. “The Kremlin is showing that it maintains control,” said Alexei Makarkin, deputy director of the Center for Political Technologies in Moscow.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Straight Times.

Official results from the Sept. 17-19 vote are expected Monday. Polling was extended to three days, and online voting expanded. Turnout nationally was already at 35.7% as of 10 a.m. on Sunday, RIA Novosti reported.

Global Political Polarization

Globally more claims of election fraud, communication suppression, ballot stuffing, and fake news have been prevalent in presidential elections. Is it that the world is less unified on issues than in the past or has access to instant information and citizen journalists allowed people to have more transparency about what's really happening in the world?

You can go back to The Romanian General Elections of 1946 when the British government refused to recognize the Romanian Communist Party (PCR) victory, claiming fraud and intimidation.

Ferdinand Marcos, a Filipino dictator, stuffed ballots and changed numbers in the Philippines. International observers rejected the result leading to a revolution that forced Marcos into exile in 1986.

Kenya's 2007 election resulted in over 1300 people dead and 600,000 displaced when it was contested.

Even the United States of America has seen and felt the nation's division, resulting in more intense election campaigns, name-calling, tricks, and accusations.

Is this the world we now live in, or was this always the world we lived in?

