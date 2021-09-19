ICE to fly 8 deportation flights to Haiti, increasing to 10 per week.

Del Rio, Texas AP

Afghans in and Haitians out! More than 10,000 mainly Haitian migrants have been building tent camps under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas. This new surge of migration has strained the U.S. border, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Mexico doesn't want to host them.

In response, ICE is planning to start deportation flights to Haiti over the next week, according to internal documents obtained by NBC News. "Next week, ICE plans to fly eight deportation flights to Haiti and will then increase that number to 10 per week, according to one of the documents."

However, ICE will also begin “lateral flights,” in which Haitian migrants will be flown to other sectors of the U.S. border for processing to alleviate overcrowding in Del Rio, according to another document.

Haiti has been affected by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that devastated Haiti on Aug. 14. Haiti's President Jovenel Moise was killed during an attack on his private residence in June. Inflation and lack of essential resources have plagued the country.

These events have sent Haiti into chaos, driving them to seek new starts abroad, hoping to get into the U.S. through Mexico. Most of the Haitians have tried living in South America before making the journey to the U.S. border. As one of the officials explained, they cannot be deported back to South American countries and return to Haiti instead.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, criticized the Biden administration, blaming them for drawing more people to Del Rio. “If you’re from Haiti, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have said we have open borders, come to Del Rio, and they will let you in,” Cruz told Fox News on Thursday.

Clinton Ghosts Reappear

Bill Clinton co-chaired the IHRC commission alongside Haitian Prime Minister Jean-Max Bellerive. Some $13.3 billion was pledged by international donors for Haiti to rebuild. Bill Clinton chaired the foreign committee with direct donor access.

The IHRC had little to show for all the money that came through. It's estimated that the IHRC collected over $5.3 billion over two years and $9.9 billion in three years, but Haitians have never risen from poverty.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.