President Biden's long weekend in Delaware is concerning.

There are multiple crises happening in the United States. Thousands of refugees have overwhelmed the border town of Del Rio, TX, causing the border to shut down. France hs recalled its U.S. ambassadors after Biden blind-sighted them earlier this week. The possible return of U.S. political prisoners in Venezuela hinges on strategic talks in Mexico City, requiring the highest levels of support. A major scandal is unfolding involving General Mark Milley in what some are calling treason.

Last week, at least 12 Senate Republicans accused the Biden administration of evacuating thousands of Afghans with no ties to the United States who held or had applied for so-called Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs). These political storms are starting to grow from issue to issue.

These, and many issues are unfolding, along with new problems, causing some to criticize the timing of Biden's vacation. Although, Biden has also been heard and seen having a persistent dry cough, leading to speculation that the holiday might actually be a "sick-cation."

NBC White House correspondent Kelly O'Donnell asked about President Biden appearing to have a mild cough or cold during his Thursday speech on his tax plan.

In his "Opening Monologue," Hannity ripped Biden for continuing to ignore multiplying crises, deciding to head to Rehoboth Beach for what is one of the waning warm weekends of summer in the Mid Atlantic. "Someone in the administration needs to remind Joe that he's the president of the United States – he needs to get off his a** and get to work," said Hannity.

Biden arrived by helicopter at Gordon Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach on Friday for his second trip to his multi-million dollar Delaware beach home as president, without any publicly reported items on his agenda.

