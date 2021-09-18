Montana Rep. strongly opposing resettlement of 75 Afghans from 60,000 being 'placed' around the nation

Rosendale AP

A House Republican, Rosendale, pushed back against the Biden administration's plan to resettle Afghan nationals in Montana, suggesting that refugees were not adequately vetted, despite repeated assurances from the Biden administration.

The pushback underscores the administration's challenges to resettle more than 60,000 Afghan refugees inside the US over the next several weeks. Rosendale said, "I strongly oppose the resettlement of these Afghan nationals in Montana. The Biden administration's "incompetence" in its "disastrously mismanaged withdrawal" from Afghanistan should not be used "to justify flooding our communities with unvetted refugees."

Rosendale is among 16 House Republicans who oppose legislation to expand and streamline the Special Immigrant Visa program.

The Biden administration has stressed that Afghan refugees who arrived in the US are vetted, and intelligence, law enforcement, and counterterrorism professionals have conducted security screenings for all Afghans permitted to enter the US.

More than 60,000 Afghans being resettled in the U.S. include SIV applicants and those deemed at risk of Taliban reprisals.

The International Rescue Committee has been the leading organization pushing the state to accept refugees worldwide, not only from Afghanistan. The committee aims to bring 100 refugees into the state annually. So far this fiscal year, they've brought thirty refugees into Montana, not including the ten from Afghanistan.

The IRC is doing everything from lobbying, asking for landlords to open their doors, to looking for monetary donations and furnishings for refugees as they get settled into their homes.

