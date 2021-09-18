G-7 Fault Lines: France recalls U.S. and Australian envoys and cancels U.S. events

France diplomats leave the U.S. AP

How quickly a mood can change! Last June, world leaders were bumping elbows on the shores of Britain to begin the 47th G-7 Summit, where France praised the U.S. under President Biden. Now, the sentiment is very different.

On September 18th, France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, condemned the U.S.'s new deal to provide Australia at least eight nuclear-powered submarines, describing the move as "duplicity, disdain, and lies." The deal forced the sudden rupture of France's lucrative contract negotiations to make submarines for Australia.

The announcement by President Biden, alongside the leaders of Australia and Britain, for the nuclear-powered submarines caught France by surprise, implying the U.S. and France were not as close as previously thought. The French signed a contract in 2016 for a dozen conventional diesel-electric submarines, and the work was already underway. The deal with the French was worth over $66 billion.

In response to the Biden Administration's "slap in the face," France recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia, Le Drian saying, "the move signifies the force of the crisis today between the French government, Washington, and Canberra."

Diplomatic niceties are gone, and France's oldest ally has betrayed them. Le Drian also noted that "reports of advance consultations are false." Allies "don't treat each other with such brutality, such unpredictability, a major partner like France ... So there really is a crisis," Le Drian said.

President Emmanuel Macron recalled its ambassadors to express the serious divide and implications of President Biden's choice to undercut France.

France and the U.S. will likely remain united on other issues given the complexity of the relationship across industries, economics, and security. Still, President Biden has set the relationship back no matter how you look at it.

The decision blind-sighted the French, and much more should have been done to protect the relationship. Instead of collaborating, the U.S. chose a "take all" approach.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.