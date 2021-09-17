Breaking: Del Rio, TX migrant numbers swelling to over 8,000, waiting for processing

Washington Times

A Texas congressman is expressing outrage at White House policies he says are responsible for the arrival of thousands of migrants in Del Rio in the last two days.

“This is as bad as I’ve ever seen it. There is no southern border. It’s pure chaos,” said U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, walking near the Rio Grande where the Border Patrol is containing the migrants prior to processing. Gonzales adding, "Thousands of migrants, mostly Haitian, Cubans, and Venezuelans have arrived in Del Rio in the last two days."

“This is unsustainable. This is not America. This is not the way it should be, and, sadly, things are going to get worse unless the administration does something,” he said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released data showing that federal officials so far this year have “encountered” or apprehended 1.74 million unauthorized migrants in the United States this fiscal year. More than 200,000 of those migrants were detained just at the Southern border in August alone.

Vice President Harris was tapped to fix the migrant surge at the southern border and address the causes of migration from the Northern Triangle. Earlier this year, she told NBC News anchor Lester Holt that she hasn’t been to the border and really has no plan to do so.

Her trip to trip to Guatemala and Mexico was marked by one line. “Do not come.” Harris continued, “Most people don’t want to leave the place they grew up… and when they do leave, it usually has to do with two reasons: Either they are fleeing some harm, or they simply cannot satisfy their basic needs.”

The Biden Administration has come up with several plans to work on the growing border crisis, but what's happening on paper and happening, in reality, seem to be disconnected and much more complex than current U.S. leadership realizes.

Vice President Harris five-point plan to fix the border:

Addressing economic insecurity and inequality. Combating corruption, strengthening democratic governance, and advancing the rule of law. Promoting respect for human rights, labor rights, and free press. Countering and preventing violence, extortion, and other crimes perpetrated by criminal gangs, trafficking networks, and other organized criminal organizations. Combating sexual, gender-based, and domestic violence.

