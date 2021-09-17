U.S. Tech Exec and Clinton's campaign attorney lied to FBI, posing as 'good citizen'

AP

Hillary Clinton just can't close the book on her failed 2016 election, and new indictments highlight the campaign's old tricks. Michael Sussmann, a former partner with Perkins Coie and a representative of the Democratic National Committee and Clinton's campaign is accused of making false statements to the FBI in 2016.

The indictment alleges that Sussmann turned over information not as a "good citizen" but as an attorney representing a U.S. technology executive, an internet company, and Clinton's presidential campaign, according to Reuters. The information that Sussmann was so eager to turn over was "white papers and other data files containing evidence of questionable cyber links between the Trump Organization and a Russian-based bank."

Sussmann says it's not true, and the agent was informed of his affiliations when he handed over the information, and the agent chose not to disclose it in his own reporting. "At its core, the Special Counsel is bringing a false statement charge based on an oral statement allegedly made five years ago to a single witness that is unrecorded and unobserved by anyone else," Sussmann's attorneys said.

Other materials Sussmann handed over to the FBI included a report made by Fusion GPS. The Washington-based firm hired former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele to conduct opposition research on Trump for the Clinton campaign.

A spokesman for Fusion GPS declined to comment on a request for a quote by Reuters, as did Steele.

Sean Berkowitz and Michael Bosworth, attornies for Michael Sussmann say they plan to fight the allegations. Sussmann "will fight this baseless and politically-inspired prosecution."

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.