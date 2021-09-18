37,000 Afghan refugees will arrive in every U.S. state except four

AP

Every U.S. state except Hawaii, South Dakota, West Virginia, Wyoming will accept Aghan refugees in the coming weeks. The Associated Press broke the story stating, "The Biden administration began notifying governors and state refugee coordinators on Wednesday how many refugees their state could expect to see in this first group."

Washington, D.C. will also not take any Afghan refugees in, at least, the first wave.

By Count

California, 5,200

Texas, 4,400

Oklahoma 1,800

Arizona, 1,600

Missouri, 1,200

Virginia 1,166

New York, 1,143

Florida 1,030

Illinois, 860

Montana, 75

Alabama, 10

Mississippi, 10 or fewer

Afghans will have a Special Immigrant Visa allowing them to work and gain 'limited' benefits. The Afghan evacuees are not currently eligible for food stamps, cash assistance through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program for low-income families, Medicaid, or other traditional refugee services funded through the Department of Health and Human Services.

Each Afghan evacuee will receive $1,225 to help with rent, furniture, and food and provide a small amount of pocket money. Biden has called on Congress to ensure that Afghans have access to the same benefits as refugees.

One outspoken opponent is Republican Congressman Matt Rosendale due to concerns over the lack of a "traditional vetting process."

Twitter

In late August, Biden said, "Anyone arriving in the United States will have undergone a background check."

"In addition to being vetted before boarding an evacuation flight, they are processed and screened once they land at an intermediate location such as Kuwait or Qatar before coming to the US. In many cases, they're then taken to a third country, where they will undergo more rigorous vetting if it hasn't yet been completed," U.S. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said.

The administration has requested funding from Congress to help resettle 65,000 Afghans in the United States by the end of this month and 95,000 by September 2022.

