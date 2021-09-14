'Havana Syndrome' Cuba says U.S. Living in a Science Fiction Fantasy

Editor at Global Perspectives

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tQpee_0bvg3zCy00
Havana Syndrome - Attacking U.S. PersonnelAP

The Cuban Academy of Sciences (ACC) was commissioned to study "health incidents" targeting foreign diplomats, mainly from Canada and the United States.

A report was released Monday, September 13, 2021, outlining reported "unidentified health incidents" in Havana to address complaints from foreign diplomats and their families who've had headaches, memory loss, and experienced loud noises at random moments, all while stationed in Cuba. The report claims that an energy weapon used to cause brain damage to direct energy across physical barriers is pure fiction.

Some of Cuba's findings state, "U.S. employees while stationed in Havana felt ill due to a heterogeneous collection of medical conditions, some pre-existing before going to Cuba." "Many diseases prevalent in the general population can explain most of the symptoms." "No known form of energy can selectively cause brain damage (with spatial precision similar to a laser beam) under the conditions described for the alleged Havana incidents."

The report doesn't address the extensive medical exams performed on the affected diplomats, explaining how healthy individuals can go to Cuba and return with brain damage but serve in 'friendly' other countries and remain well. See the video above for a more extensive explanation.

The U.S. government has established a committee to investigate these "attacks" and "brain damage symptoms." They've called it the Havana Syndrome because it started in Havana, Cuba, in 2016 when diplomats started hearing loud sounds in their heads, experiencing headaches and memory loss.

Medical reports in the U.S. showed that the individuals had experienced damage from loud sounds like a bomb going off near their heads.

This is not an Obama, Trump, or Biden-era issue. All three presidents have taken this issue seriously because it's happened outside of Cuba as well. Countries like Russia have hosted diplomats that experience Havana Syndrome-like symptoms, impacting missions and putting officers at risk, perceived as an attack on U.S. foreign officers.

It's not happening to tourists. It's happening to diplomats and foreign intelligence officers. Citizens are not reporting it. A particular group of people is reporting it.

Cuban scientists have said that the laws of physics for sound and radiofrequency waves (including microwaves) make it impossible to damage brains without being felt by others and without skin burns.

Cuba says it's open to new evidence, inviting a climate of "open scientific collaboration," but denies any attacks could have happened.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Global Headlines: breaking news, features, politics, military, analysis, and special reports.

Washington, DC
1618 followers

More from Editor at Global Perspectives

U.S. Air Force: China Acquiring Ability To Attack From Space

The secretary of the Air Force, Frank Kendall, warned the world on Monday that China is "acquiring a first-strike capability" with nuclear weapons and the ability to attack from space.

Read full story
5 comments

UN Secretary-General Guterres says world is moving in the wrong direction

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told global leaders on Tuesday, "The world has never been more threatened or more divided." The Covid-19 pandemic, climate, Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Yemen, and science is under assault.

Read full story

Biden's UN speech on "making it all go away" and promising more money to UN and foreign countries"

September 21, 2021: President Joe Biden gave his first United Speech today in New York. Biden reconfirmed the U.N.’s relevance and sought to reassure allies of U.S. cooperation after disagreements in recent months. He pledged to double U.S. financial aid to poorer countries to help them switch to cleaner energy and cope with the “merciless” effects of climate change, increasing U.S. assistance to about $11.4 billion a year from $5.7 billion a year.

Read full story

Alzheimer's Association reports ice cream a calming mechanism for dementia.

The Alzheimer's Association reported that Dementia might cause increased frustration, and finding ways to cope is the safest way to manage these feelings, like eating ice cream.

Read full story
23 comments
New York City, NY

Two and Three-Year-Old's Being Required to Wear Masks in New York Day Cares

Many parents are rethinking New York daycares and how they will care for their children after a New York Governor's mandate requires two and three-year-olds to wear masks. Daycare owners say children are crying and pulling masks off, unable to understand why they have to cover their mouths and noses all day so their parents can work. Daycare worker Michelle Smith explains to Fox News that the new mandate doesn't follow science and doesn't factor in the ability for a two-year-old to properly wear a mask for up to eight hours a day.

Read full story
3 comments

"Havana Syndrome" Case Reported by CIA in India This Month

Why has this targeted attack that causes a debilitating illness, which has already afflicted scores of U.S. personnel since 2016, not been deemed an official terror attack, and why hasn't the U.S. responded more forcefully? Are you telling me that all these U.S. agents, every one of them, traveling to different countries and many having never met are all making this up? Are you telling me that multiple doctors from different countries have created fake brain MRIs?

Read full story

Florida Police to Notify Landlords When Tenants are Arrested

"Hello, your tenant won't be paying this month, sorry."YouTube. Mayor Jane Castor is the 59th Mayor of the City of Tampa. Born and raised in Tampa and a former police officer is a no-nonsense woman. Castor is launching an old program with a new face that will allow police officers to notify landlords when their tenants have been arrested, even in cases where charges were later dropped.

Read full story
12 comments

European Court says ex-KGB Murdered by Russian Government

No matter where you go or how much time has passed, they'll find you! Alexander Litvinenko was a defector, on the run, and his past caught up to him in 2006 after being poisoned, dying a painfully slow death. And as sad as any death is, he played the KGB game, wanted out, and then wanted the world to be fair so, he knew what could happen.

Read full story

Biden Increases Refugees 62,500 to 125,000 for fiscal year

President Biden will increase the number of refugees allowed to resettle in the U.S. annually, 62,500 to 125,000 for the fiscal year that begins in October, the State Department said in a statement. This number seems vast in comparison to Trump's 15,000 refugees limits.

Read full story

China breaks its silence on U.S. sanctions against Venezuela

In a rare public statement, China rejectedwhat they’re calling a sanctions-motivated arrest of Alex Saab, a Venezuelan diplomat. China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, fielded a question after a September 17th press conference regarding Venezuela's special envoy’s detainment and pending extradition to the U.S.

Read full story

United Nations Warning of potential new U.S. China Cold War

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke to The Associated Press, saying, "China and the United States to repair their “completely dysfunctional” relationship. The world's two major economic powers should be cooperating on climate and negotiating more robustly on trade and technology even given persisting political fissures about human rights, economics, online security, and sovereignty in the South China Sea."

Read full story

Venezuela Wants US to Release Political Prisoner "no peace or transition agreement until Saab is free"

August of this year, the Mexican government agreed to host the current Venezuelan government and opposition members for talks in Mexico City. The goal of the high-level meetings was to find consensus on how to end the economic and political crises plaguing Venezuela. If it sounds complicated, that's because it is. As you peel back the layers of issues, you find humans - people who have families, lives, careers, and passion for their country caught up in the human cost of politics.

Read full story
1 comments

Taliban led Afghanistan Government “The U.S. must be held accountable for its past actions."

Afghanistan cost taxpayers nearly $1 trillion, but the Biden administration has earmarked $3.3 billion for Afghan security forces to be paid out via the Department of Defense's Afghanistan Security Forces Fund by 2022. The White House has also requested $364 million go toward development assistance via the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development."

Read full story

CIA issued a warning of civilians before U.S. airstrike in Kabul - too little, too late.

In a recent CNN video report, we can see a journalist shown blood splatter of children caught in the crossfire of a U.S. drone strike. An Afghan resident, a father of one victim, tells the journalist, "This was a big mistake." He also says the residents haven't started cleaning up the blood and bricks yet, because they're still in shock - an irreplaceable loss.

Read full story
New York City, NY

"No Vaccine Passports!" Freedom Rally in New York City this weekend.

Thousands gathered in and around Central Park in New York City over the weekend to push back on vaccine mandates and passport requirements forced on the city by Mayor Bill de Blasio this month.

Read full story
80 comments
Del Rio, TX

13,700 new arrivals in Del Rio, Tx since Friday, DHS budgets strained

The U.S. Biden Administration forgets it's not trapped inside a game of Monopoly, using paper money, moving plastic toys around in a square to win. These are real dollars, serious security issues, and the well-being of those they are entrusted to protect.

Read full story
42 comments

Clumsy policy-making by Biden’s administration sets U.S.-France relations back.

Less than three months after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited France, touting a plan to revitalize transatlantic relationships, President Biden appears on T.V. celebrating a trilateral deal with Britain to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines, undercutting a $60 billion contract for French-designed vessels.

Read full story

Russian voting closes today, President Putin is expected to win.

Despite a rating slump and oppression of opposition parties, 68-year-old Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to remain in office. The ruling party's most prominent critic and the closest opponent would have been Alexei Navalny. However, he's still in a Russian jail on fraud charges.

Read full story
1 comments
Delaware State

President Biden's long weekend in Delaware is concerning.

There are multiple crises happening in the United States. Thousands of refugees have overwhelmed the border town of Del Rio, TX, causing the border to shut down. France hs recalled its U.S. ambassadors after Biden blind-sighted them earlier this week. The possible return of U.S. political prisoners in Venezuela hinges on strategic talks in Mexico City, requiring the highest levels of support. A major scandal is unfolding involving General Mark Milley in what some are calling treason.

Read full story
281 comments

ICE to fly 8 deportation flights to Haiti, increasing to 10 per week.

Afghans in and Haitians out! More than 10,000 mainly Haitian migrants have been building tent camps under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas. This new surge of migration has strained the U.S. border, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Mexico doesn't want to host them.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy