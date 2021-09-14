'Havana Syndrome' Cuba says U.S. Living in a Science Fiction Fantasy

Havana Syndrome - Attacking U.S. Personnel AP

The Cuban Academy of Sciences (ACC) was commissioned to study "health incidents" targeting foreign diplomats, mainly from Canada and the United States.

A report was released Monday, September 13, 2021, outlining reported "unidentified health incidents" in Havana to address complaints from foreign diplomats and their families who've had headaches, memory loss, and experienced loud noises at random moments, all while stationed in Cuba. The report claims that an energy weapon used to cause brain damage to direct energy across physical barriers is pure fiction.

Some of Cuba's findings state, "U.S. employees while stationed in Havana felt ill due to a heterogeneous collection of medical conditions, some pre-existing before going to Cuba." "Many diseases prevalent in the general population can explain most of the symptoms." "No known form of energy can selectively cause brain damage (with spatial precision similar to a laser beam) under the conditions described for the alleged Havana incidents."

The report doesn't address the extensive medical exams performed on the affected diplomats, explaining how healthy individuals can go to Cuba and return with brain damage but serve in 'friendly' other countries and remain well. See the video above for a more extensive explanation.

The U.S. government has established a committee to investigate these "attacks" and "brain damage symptoms." They've called it the Havana Syndrome because it started in Havana, Cuba, in 2016 when diplomats started hearing loud sounds in their heads, experiencing headaches and memory loss.

Medical reports in the U.S. showed that the individuals had experienced damage from loud sounds like a bomb going off near their heads.

This is not an Obama, Trump, or Biden-era issue. All three presidents have taken this issue seriously because it's happened outside of Cuba as well. Countries like Russia have hosted diplomats that experience Havana Syndrome-like symptoms, impacting missions and putting officers at risk, perceived as an attack on U.S. foreign officers.

It's not happening to tourists. It's happening to diplomats and foreign intelligence officers. Citizens are not reporting it. A particular group of people is reporting it.

Cuban scientists have said that the laws of physics for sound and radiofrequency waves (including microwaves) make it impossible to damage brains without being felt by others and without skin burns.

Cuba says it's open to new evidence, inviting a climate of "open scientific collaboration," but denies any attacks could have happened.

