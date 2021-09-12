“Taiwan” has earned the right to say its name - will Biden have the guts to allow it in the U.S.?

Taiwan and U.S. Flags AP File Photo

The United States, under the direction of the Biden Administration, is “considering” allowing the Taiwanese government to name its Washington, D.C. representative office “Taiwan,” officially the Financial Times reported on September 11th.

In March, Taiwan had requested that the name of its mission in the U.S. capital be changed from “Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office” to “Taiwan Representative Office.” This request has already inspired lobbying at various levels to block the move, giving Biden pause over a simple gesture.

China thinks if they isolate Taiwan diplomatically, blocking them from the World Health Organization and other global organizations, it can force them to 'bend the knee.' Taiwan, referred to as the Republic of China, left the United Nations in 1971 and is excluded from its special agencies at the request of China. It makes you wonder if China has that much policy influence in the WHO and the UN, what else are they manipulating?

China believes Taiwan is part of its sovereign territory and opposes other countries having any form of official exchanges with it because it's laying the groundwork for taking Taiwan back one day. The Taiwan Strait has been separate since 1949 after a civil war.

The United States switched its diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979 under the Jimmy Carter Administration, a democrat, withdrawing diplomatic recognition from Taiwan as part of an agreement with China.

Still, the U.S. Taiwan Relations Act of 1979 allows Washington to have relations with Taiwan and ship them billions of dollars worth of arms, goods, and services, but won't acknowledge that they existed as an independent country since 1949.

President Biden has said he wants to have closer relations with Taiwan, and this move, if taken, will be one step towards that goal, but not without severe consequences. What other 'gifts' will China give to the U.S. if it becomes upset again?

Between 2017 and 2019, seven of Taiwan's missions, including Nigeria, Jordan, and Ecuador, had “Taiwan” or “The Republic of China” forcibly removed from its names by host countries under pressure from Beijing.

In 2021, Somaliland, an independent region bordering Somalia, allowed Taiwan to build an embassy and proudly display its name, refusing to meet with anyone from Beijing. An official from Beijing traveled to the region for several trips to discuss this with the country's president and reportedly sat in a hotel alone. Shortly after, Beijing started 'patroling' Somaliland's waters as a scare tactic.

In July, Taiwan opened an office in Lithuania called the “Taiwanese Representative Office.” China responded by recalling its ambassador to Vilnius and told Lithuania to recall its ambassador to Beijing.

A final decision would require an executive order signed by Biden. Will he have the guts?

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.