Saudi Arabia gets Gentle U.S. Defense Missile 'Spank'

Satellite footage from Plant Labs Inc. showed the Prince Sultan Air Base no longer had Patriot missile batteries. This discovery led to a statement from Pentagon press secretary John Kirby who said, “certain air defense assets” had been redeployed.

“The Defense Department continues to maintain tens of thousands of forces and a robust force posture in the Middle East representing some of our most advanced air power and maritime capabilities, in support of U.S. national interests and our regional partnerships,” Kirby told the AP.

A Typical Move or Something More

Amid ongoing attacks against Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthis, the United States seems to have taken back a few defense missiles from Saudi Arabia after much criticism on Saudi Arabia's human rights violations in Yemen.

The Houthis military capabilities are supported by Iranian, and Iran doesn't like Saudi Arabia. The Houthis regularly attack oil fields, airports, and other targets in Saudi Arabia with missiles and drones at, some say, the direction of Iran. Saudi Arabia has responded to these attacks with its own attacks.

In 2020, UN reports showed that the Saudi-UAE coalition had used internationally banned weapons, like cluster bombs, in western Yemen. A cluster bomb is an explosive weapon that releases or ejects smaller submunitions, known for wider casualties, including innocent civilians.

In 2021, Biden announced he'd ended support for the five-year Saudi-led military offensive in Yemen that "deepened suffering in the Arabian Peninsula’s poorest country" to restore a U.S. emphasis on diplomacy, democracy, and human rights. Biden also announced the end of “relevant” U.S. arms sales.

The administration has paused billions of dollars in arms deals with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia’s main partner in its Yemeni offensive.

Candidate Joe Biden promised to treat Riyadh like “the pariah they are” and force leadership to “pay the price” for killing American writer Jamal Khashoggi and civilians in Yemen. In reality, what's been done is more of a 'slap' because Saudi Arabia will still hold U.S. defense missiles, ink arms deals, and receive military support to protect itself from Iran.

Ned Price, U.S. Department of State Spokesperson, vowed that the United States “will also help our partner Saudi Arabia defend against attacks on its territory.”

Former Amb. Joseph Westphal, who served as U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia under former President Barack Obama, made a shocking omission to Defence One, basically saying that Biden lied and it's alright for him to lie. “You have to kind of put behind what was said during your campaign. That's in the heat of a campaign. Now, he's president, he's got a much bigger world map to consider,” confessed Westphal.

