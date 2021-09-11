Saudi Arabia gets Gentle U.S. Defense Missile 'Spank'

Editor at Global Perspectives

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vKKB8_0btHKdcX00
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmanguernsey press

Satellite footage from Plant Labs Inc. showed the Prince Sultan Air Base no longer had Patriot missile batteries. This discovery led to a statement from Pentagon press secretary John Kirby who said, “certain air defense assets” had been redeployed.

“The Defense Department continues to maintain tens of thousands of forces and a robust force posture in the Middle East representing some of our most advanced air power and maritime capabilities, in support of U.S. national interests and our regional partnerships,” Kirby told the AP.

A Typical Move or Something More

Amid ongoing attacks against Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthis, the United States seems to have taken back a few defense missiles from Saudi Arabia after much criticism on Saudi Arabia's human rights violations in Yemen.

The Houthis military capabilities are supported by Iranian, and Iran doesn't like Saudi Arabia. The Houthis regularly attack oil fields, airports, and other targets in Saudi Arabia with missiles and drones at, some say, the direction of Iran. Saudi Arabia has responded to these attacks with its own attacks.

In 2020, UN reports showed that the Saudi-UAE coalition had used internationally banned weapons, like cluster bombs, in western Yemen. A cluster bomb is an explosive weapon that releases or ejects smaller submunitions, known for wider casualties, including innocent civilians.

In 2021, Biden announced he'd ended support for the five-year Saudi-led military offensive in Yemen that "deepened suffering in the Arabian Peninsula’s poorest country" to restore a U.S. emphasis on diplomacy, democracy, and human rights. Biden also announced the end of “relevant” U.S. arms sales.

The administration has paused billions of dollars in arms deals with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia’s main partner in its Yemeni offensive.

Candidate Joe Biden promised to treat Riyadh like “the pariah they are” and force leadership to “pay the price” for killing American writer Jamal Khashoggi and civilians in Yemen. In reality, what's been done is more of a 'slap' because Saudi Arabia will still hold U.S. defense missiles, ink arms deals, and receive military support to protect itself from Iran.

Ned Price, U.S. Department of State Spokesperson, vowed that the United States “will also help our partner Saudi Arabia defend against attacks on its territory.”

Former Amb. Joseph Westphal, who served as U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia under former President Barack Obama, made a shocking omission to Defence One, basically saying that Biden lied and it's alright for him to lie. “You have to kind of put behind what was said during your campaign. That's in the heat of a campaign. Now, he's president, he's got a much bigger world map to consider,” confessed Westphal.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Global Headlines: breaking news, features, politics, military, analysis, and special reports.

Washington, DC
997 followers

More from Editor at Global Perspectives

Washington, DC

37,000 Afghan refugees will arrive in every U.S. state except four

Every U.S. state except Hawaii, South Dakota, West Virginia, Wyoming will accept Aghan refugees in the coming weeks. The Associated Press broke the story stating, "The Biden administration began notifying governors and state refugee coordinators on Wednesday how many refugees their state could expect to see in this first group."

Read full story
12 comments
Washington, DC

Right-wing rally planned for Saturday in Washington, D.C.

The event, called the "Justice for J6" rally, was organized to support those charged in the US Capitol riot on January 6, which turned deadly after the Capitol Police lost control of the building during a protest that turned into a riot.

Read full story
1 comments

The Power of Big Tech in Politics

Hunter Biden seems to have been protected at every level and now big liberal tech is joining the fight. A Federal Election Commission member rejected a claim that Twitter violated campaign finance laws, censoring reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop. Throughout the last two elections, Twitter has had a clearly left-leaning agenda, banning conservatives and allowing unprecedented attacks on those who lean right.

Read full story
Washington, DC

US President Joe Biden Forgets Name of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

US President Joe Biden resorted to using a nickname when he appeared to forget the name of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a key address, studdering and struggling until he resorted to “That fella Down Under.”

Read full story

U.S. to help Australia deploy nuclear-powered submarines if necessary - China concerned.

Indo-Pacific security alliance between the United States, Britain, and Australia.AP. China denounced a new Indo-Pacific security alliance between the United States, Britain, and Australia, warning of a growing arms race in the region. The alliance, dubbed AUKUS, will allow Australia to use nuclear propulsion systems for the vessels to guard against threats.

Read full story

LA Angels shortstop, Luis Regnifo, Wanted in Venezuela

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Luis Rengifo stands accused of falsifying divorce documents and selling a property without spousal consent. September 14, 2021 El Ministerio Público de Venezuela emitió una orden de captura contra el Grandeliga venezolano Luis Rengifo, por forjar sus documentos de divorcio y vender presuntamente bienes en Venezuela sin consentimiento de su esposa.

Read full story
1 comments

Cuba says five decades of U.S. embargo “massive, flagrant and unacceptable violation of the human rights"

The United Nations (UN) has stepped up its support for advisory countries of the U.S., like Cuba, calling on the US Congress to lift the economic, commercial, and the financial embargo it had in place for five decades.

Read full story

United Nations, "Stop the sale and use of artificial intelligence (AI) systems!"

Wednesday, Michelle Bachelet, The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights called for a pause on the sale and use of artificial intelligence (AI) systems, saying they threaten human rights.

Read full story

Sen. Cruz shames Secretary Blinken for inadequate vetting of Afghans amongst other atrocities.

Senator Ted Cruz's barrage of shame begins here, "Did you fail to evacuate Americans and Green Card Holders who were there? But you also brought in tens of thousands of Afghans who had wholly inadequate vetting, bringing many of them to the United States, and one of the things that has done is brought in a humanitarian crisis to America. Child marriage and domestic abuse, tragically, are widespread in Afghanistan, according to the World Health Organization. More than half of the women in Afghanistan married as child brides, and 90 percent are subject to domestic abuse."

Read full story

Unearthed CIA Documents put Recent Coups Into Question

According to declassified intelligence documents, Australian agents spied inside Chile in the 1970s, supporting US efforts to topple the Salvador Allende socialist government. Allende ended up committing suicide - mission complete.

Read full story
1 comments

Locked up abroad in a country without rules, only financial motivations and alternative realities

Whether you hate the Venezuelan government and its politics under Maduro or not, if foreign countries start to dismiss the law of international diplomacy, they can expect equal treatment when their own diplomats travel, setting a course for more victims of pure politics.

Read full story

'Havana Syndrome' Cuba says U.S. Living in a Science Fiction Fantasy

The Cuban Academy of Sciences (ACC) was commissioned to study "health incidents" targeting foreign diplomats, mainly from Canada and the United States. A report was released Monday, September 13, 2021, outlining reported "unidentified health incidents" in Havana to address complaints from foreign diplomats and their families who've had headaches, memory loss, and experienced loud noises at random moments, all while stationed in Cuba. The report claims that an energy weapon used to cause brain damage to direct energy across physical barriers is pure fiction.

Read full story
1 comments

U.S. U.N. Ambassador announces $64 million for Afghanistan

After today's high-level emergency meeting at the United Nations, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said that 1 billion dollars had been pledged for Afghanistan, exceeding the original fundraising goal of 600 million.

Read full story
1 comments

Puerto Rico Protestors to U.S. "Get out!"

Hundreds of Puerto Ricans took to the streets, again, to protest against a bill aimed at annexing Puerto Rico to the United States. One poll showing over 1 million responses was almost divided, with 52 percent in favor of the annexation. The country remains deeply divided over the issue.

Read full story
1 comments

UN will fund Taliban government with $606 Million and wants US to contribute

The United Nations (UN) is hosting a donors conference on Monday, today, to request emergency funds for Afghanistan, which the Taliban will manage. The United States is the UNs top donor and will be at the conference, meaning the U.S. (at the direction of the Biden Administration) could find a way to funnel money to the new regime without having to gain congressional approvals.

Read full story
626 comments

Former CIA Chief, Afghanistan likely to "devolve into a haven of global jihadist terrorism"

Michael Morell, former Acting and Deputy CIA Director, says that Afghanistan is likely to "devolve into a new haven of global jihadist terrorism," in an interview with The Washington Times last week. And China has been there all along.

Read full story

China’s Grip on Sri Lanka’s Ports a Pattern of Predatory Lending

To explain what is being built, it’s a brand new city. A space the size of London will rise from the water or about 670 square miles of ocean, filled in for 80,000 residents to live full-time. China's new island off Sri Lanka waters will have new laws and special exemptions.

Read full story
2 comments

Big Tech's 'Election Interference’ is a Theme Around the World

Moscow says they have “irrefutable evidence” of American tech companies breaking Russian law. This claim prompted a meeting between the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US Ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan.

Read full story
Washington, DC

“Taiwan” has earned the right to say its name - will Biden have the guts to allow it in the U.S.?

The United States, under the direction of the Biden Administration, is “considering” allowing the Taiwanese government to name its Washington, D.C. representative office “Taiwan,” officially the Financial Times reported on September 11th.

Read full story
93 comments

"Rules for thee, but not for me." Congress Skips Vaccine Mandate

President Biden's new vaccine mandates for federal employees won't apply to members of Congress. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosisaid at a press conference on April 29, 2021, that the House couldn't require members to be vaccinated. "It is a matter of privacy to know who is or who isn't," Pelosi said. So, it's a private matter for her, but no one else - got it, Nancy!

Read full story
360 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy