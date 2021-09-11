Venezuelan Spymaster ‘The Chicken’ Caught by U.S. DEA

The Chicken AP

The Venezuelan spymaster, known as El Pollo (The Chicken), evaded the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) using wigs, a fake mustache, and even plastic surgery, moving every three months. Still, that did not stop determined DEA agents from tracking down the 61-year-old former Venezuelan diplomat wanted for narcoterrorism.

The Policía Municipal Madrid, the municipal police force of Madrid, led the takedown in a rundown apartment in the Spanish city nearly two years after he dropped off the grid. He reportedly brandished a tiny kitchen knife, which led to chuckles all around.

Gen Hugo Carvajal, 'The Chicken,' was detained last week after an anonymous tip led agents to him.

Spain's National Court ruled that he should be extradited to New York to face federal charges for working with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) while 'flooding' the US with cocaine in 2019.

In 2019, he urged fellow military members to move against Maduro, pledging allegiance to Juan Guaidó, the opposition leader the US had just recognized as Venezuela's legitimate president. He then created a fake passport and took a flight to Europe, where he continued to lobby support for Guaidó.

It was rumored that he'd fled Venezuela to provide military secrets to the U.S., but now it looks like the U.S. DEA had wanted him for wide-scale drug trafficking charges and not his intel. The US even offered $10 million UDS for Carvajal's arrest and extradition, stemming from a flight that landed in southern Mexico with 5.6 tons of cocaine packed into 128 suitcases.

It's unclear exactly how fast the extradition process will take place and if 'The Chicken' will be asking to cut a deal on the high-level inside knowledge he is said to possess on the FARC, designated a terrorist organization by the U.S., or on Maduro's military. He is, after all, a father of five.

Designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization on October 8, 1997, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) is Latin America's oldest, largest, and best-equipped terrorist organization. The FARC, founded in 1964, is responsible for large numbers of kidnappings for ransom in Colombia, including the 1999 murder of three U.S. missionaries working in Colombia.

