Venezuelan Spymaster ‘The Chicken’ Caught by U.S. DEA

Editor at Global Perspectives

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VSqwB_0btEGg7h00
The ChickenAP

The Venezuelan spymaster, known as El Pollo (The Chicken), evaded the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) using wigs, a fake mustache, and even plastic surgery, moving every three months. Still, that did not stop determined DEA agents from tracking down the 61-year-old former Venezuelan diplomat wanted for narcoterrorism.

The Policía Municipal Madrid, the municipal police force of Madrid, led the takedown in a rundown apartment in the Spanish city nearly two years after he dropped off the grid. He reportedly brandished a tiny kitchen knife, which led to chuckles all around.

Gen Hugo Carvajal, 'The Chicken,' was detained last week after an anonymous tip led agents to him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xx2W6_0btEGg7h00
The TakedownAP

Spain's National Court ruled that he should be extradited to New York to face federal charges for working with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) while 'flooding' the US with cocaine in 2019.

In 2019, he urged fellow military members to move against Maduro, pledging allegiance to Juan Guaidó, the opposition leader the US had just recognized as Venezuela's legitimate president. He then created a fake passport and took a flight to Europe, where he continued to lobby support for Guaidó.

It was rumored that he'd fled Venezuela to provide military secrets to the U.S., but now it looks like the U.S. DEA had wanted him for wide-scale drug trafficking charges and not his intel. The US even offered $10 million UDS for Carvajal's arrest and extradition, stemming from a flight that landed in southern Mexico with 5.6 tons of cocaine packed into 128 suitcases.

It's unclear exactly how fast the extradition process will take place and if 'The Chicken' will be asking to cut a deal on the high-level inside knowledge he is said to possess on the FARC, designated a terrorist organization by the U.S., or on Maduro's military. He is, after all, a father of five.

Designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization on October 8, 1997, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) is Latin America's oldest, largest, and best-equipped terrorist organization. The FARC, founded in 1964, is responsible for large numbers of kidnappings for ransom in Colombia, including the 1999 murder of three U.S. missionaries working in Colombia.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

Global Headlines: breaking news, features, politics, military, analysis, and special reports.

Washington, DC
1352 followers

More from Editor at Global Perspectives

CIA issued a warning of civilians before U.S. airstrike in Kabul - too little, too late.

In a recent CNN video report, we can see a journalist shown blood splatter of children caught in the crossfire of a U.S. drone strike. An Afghan resident, a father of one victim, tells the journalist, "This was a big mistake." He also says the residents haven't started cleaning up the blood and bricks yet, because they're still in shock - an irreplaceable loss.

Read full story
New York City, NY

"No Vaccine Passports!" Freedom Rally in New York City this weekend.

Thousands gathered in and around Central Park in New York City over the weekend to push back on vaccine mandates and passport requirements forced on the city by Mayor Bill de Blasio this month.

Read full story
28 comments
Del Rio, TX

13,700 new arrivals in Del Rio, Tx since Friday, DHS budgets strained

The U.S. Biden Administration forgets it's not trapped inside a game of Monopoly, using paper money, moving plastic toys around in a square to win. These are real dollars, serious security issues, and the well-being of those they are entrusted to protect.

Read full story
12 comments

Clumsy policy-making by Biden’s administration sets U.S.-France relations back.

Less than three months after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited France, touting a plan to revitalize transatlantic relationships, President Biden appears on T.V. celebrating a trilateral deal with Britain to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines, undercutting a $60 billion contract for French-designed vessels.

Read full story

Russian voting closes today, President Putin is expected to win.

Despite a rating slump and oppression of opposition parties, 68-year-old Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to remain in office. The ruling party's most prominent critic and the closest opponent would have been Alexei Navalny. However, he's still in a Russian jail on fraud charges.

Read full story
1 comments
Delaware State

President Biden's long weekend in Delaware is concerning.

There are multiple crises happening in the United States. Thousands of refugees have overwhelmed the border town of Del Rio, TX, causing the border to shut down. France hs recalled its U.S. ambassadors after Biden blind-sighted them earlier this week. The possible return of U.S. political prisoners in Venezuela hinges on strategic talks in Mexico City, requiring the highest levels of support. A major scandal is unfolding involving General Mark Milley in what some are calling treason.

Read full story
208 comments

ICE to fly 8 deportation flights to Haiti, increasing to 10 per week.

Afghans in and Haitians out! More than 10,000 mainly Haitian migrants have been building tent camps under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas. This new surge of migration has strained the U.S. border, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Mexico doesn't want to host them.

Read full story
2 comments
Montana State

Montana Rep. strongly opposing resettlement of 75 Afghans from 60,000 being 'placed' around the nation

A House Republican, Rosendale, pushed back against the Biden administration's plan to resettle Afghan nationals in Montana, suggesting that refugees were not adequately vetted, despite repeated assurances from the Biden administration.

Read full story
69 comments

G-7 Fault Lines: France recalls U.S. and Australian envoys and cancels U.S. events

How quickly a mood can change! Last June, world leaders were bumping elbows on the shores of Britain to begin the 47th G-7 Summit, where France praised the U.S. under President Biden. Now, the sentiment is very different.

Read full story
Washington, DC

37,000 Afghan refugees will arrive in every U.S. state except four

Every U.S. state except Hawaii, South Dakota, West Virginia, Wyoming will accept Aghan refugees in the coming weeks. The Associated Press broke the story stating, "The Biden administration began notifying governors and state refugee coordinators on Wednesday how many refugees their state could expect to see in this first group."

Read full story
1040 comments
Del Rio, TX

Breaking: Del Rio, TX migrant numbers swelling to over 8,000, waiting for processing

A Texas congressman is expressing outrage at White House policies he says are responsible for the arrival of thousands of migrants in Del Rio in the last two days. “This is as bad as I’ve ever seen it. There is no southern border. It’s pure chaos,” said U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, walking near the Rio Grande where the Border Patrol is containing the migrants prior to processing. Gonzales adding, "Thousands of migrants, mostly Haitian, Cubans, and Venezuelans have arrived in Del Rio in the last two days."

Read full story
1 comments

U.S. Tech Exec and Clinton's campaign attorney lied to FBI, posing as 'good citizen'

Hillary Clinton just can't close the book on her failed 2016 election, and new indictments highlight the campaign's old tricks. Michael Sussmann, a former partner with Perkins Coie and a representative of the Democratic National Committee and Clinton's campaign is accused of making false statements to the FBI in 2016.

Read full story
2 comments
Washington, DC

U.S. to Impose Sanction Threats on Ethiopia with respect to the humanitarian crisis

September 17, 2021: Washington, D.C. President Joe Biden signed an executive order to allow for sanctions on Ethiopia. You might have read the headlines that President Biden has sanctioned Ethiopia, but that's not exactly true. The executive order does not immediately sanction any person or government entity but grants U.S. agencies the right to swiftly impose penalties as necessary.

Read full story
Washington State

Washington D.C. rally for "January 6 arrestees" not for Trump or voting disputes says organizer

Saturday, September 18, an estimated 500 to 700 people will travel to the nation's capital to protest the arrest of those involved in the January 6th insurrection. Matt Braynard, the organizer, and head of Look Ahead America wants the goal to be clear.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Right-wing rally planned for Saturday in Washington, D.C.

The event, called the "Justice for J6" rally, was organized to support those charged in the US Capitol riot on January 6, which turned deadly after the Capitol Police lost control of the building during a protest that turned into a riot.

Read full story
4 comments

The Power of Big Tech in Politics

Hunter Biden seems to have been protected at every level and now big liberal tech is joining the fight. A Federal Election Commission member rejected a claim that Twitter violated campaign finance laws, censoring reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop. Throughout the last two elections, Twitter has had a clearly left-leaning agenda, banning conservatives and allowing unprecedented attacks on those who lean right.

Read full story
Washington, DC

US President Joe Biden Forgets Name of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

US President Joe Biden resorted to using a nickname when he appeared to forget the name of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a key address, studdering and struggling until he resorted to “That fella Down Under.”

Read full story

U.S. to help Australia deploy nuclear-powered submarines if necessary - China concerned.

Indo-Pacific security alliance between the United States, Britain, and Australia.AP. China denounced a new Indo-Pacific security alliance between the United States, Britain, and Australia, warning of a growing arms race in the region. The alliance, dubbed AUKUS, will allow Australia to use nuclear propulsion systems for the vessels to guard against threats.

Read full story

LA Angels shortstop, Luis Regnifo, Wanted in Venezuela

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Luis Rengifo stands accused of falsifying divorce documents and selling a property without spousal consent. September 14, 2021 El Ministerio Público de Venezuela emitió una orden de captura contra el Grandeliga venezolano Luis Rengifo, por forjar sus documentos de divorcio y vender presuntamente bienes en Venezuela sin consentimiento de su esposa.

Read full story
1 comments

Cuba says five decades of U.S. embargo “massive, flagrant and unacceptable violation of the human rights"

The United Nations (UN) has stepped up its support for advisory countries of the U.S., like Cuba, calling on the US Congress to lift the economic, commercial, and the financial embargo it had in place for five decades.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy