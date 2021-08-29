ISIS propaganda hosted on Amazon AWS

Amazon File Photo

Amazon disables website that posted ISIS propaganda

Amazon Web Services took fast action after The Post reported that an Urdu-language app that posted photos of the bomber in Thursday’s suicide attack in Kabul relied on Amazon cloud-computing services to operate. Jihadists used the app to brag about the deadly terrorist attack outside the Kabul airport.

In a statement, AWS said the site violated its policies against promoting violence.

The terrible oversight in Amazon’s content policing was publicized by the Washington Post, which reported a discovery by SITE Intelligence Group, a watchdog monitoring terrorist propaganda online. One of their targets was Nida-e-Haqq, an outlet that disseminated messages of the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) in Urdu.

Until recently, the content for the Nida-e-Haqq app was hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing division of Amazon.

“Following an investigation, we have disabled a website that was linked to this app as it was in violation of the AWS Acceptable Use Policy,” Amazon spokesman Casey McGee said.

On the one hand, people do not want to be policed on the web, but malignant content is getting into mainstream content, trying to disrupt communities. Extremist content, hate speech, and state-sponsored propaganda on the internet have risen around the globe and threaten people's rights and safety.

A recent law passed in Germany requires social media companies like Facebook and Twitter to remove illegal, racist, or slanderous content within 24 hours after it's flagged by a user or face fines as large as $57 million. This is one example of how countries are forcing big-tech to better monitor the web platforms they host.

