Algeria Cuts Morocco Gas “hostile acts" "spying" "US & Israeli Picking Sides"

Algeria has broken diplomatic relations with neighboring Morocco, for now.

Algiers announced it would stop supplying Spain with gas through the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline, which runs overland through Morocco. Morocco is currently supplied with natural gas through the Maghreb-Europe pipeline (GME) that links Algeria to Spain.

Algeria has a second pipeline, Medgaz, that does not cross Morocco. On Thursday, Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab confirmed that all Algerian natural gas supplies to Spain would go through the Medgaz pipeline that crosses the Mediterranean.

Medgaz directly links its facilities in the western town of Beni Saf to Almeria, in southeastern Spain, with an annual capacity of 8 billion cubic meters.

Algeria has accused Morocco of “hostile acts.” Official and unofficial statements from Algiers accuse Morocco of acts against ethic rights, Moroccan spying on Algerian politicians, officials, and ordinary citizens, and Morocco hosting Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to publicly criticize Algeria for allegedly tilting toward Iran and the “radical” axis in the region.

Behind all this is the nearly half-century-old Moroccan-Algerian dispute over Western Sahara. This is a large, mostly desert territory, reaching all the way from Algeria and Morocco’s southwestern borders to the Atlantic coast. Morocco took it from Spain in 1975, while Moammar Qaddafi and Algeria supported a native independence movement, the Polisario.

And, of course, the United States is involved here, picking sides. The U.S. recognizes Morocco's authority over the land in exchange for Morocco normalizing relations with Israel.

U.S. Ambassador to Morocco David T. Fischer took part in a ceremony in January 2021 in Dakhla, the first formal step to open a consulate. “Our trip today to Dakhla is another historic milestone in more than 200 years of friendship between the Kingdom of Morocco and the United States of America,” the U.S. Embassy in Morocco's Twitter account quoted him as saying.

While this shift in U.S. foreign policy frustrates indigenous Sahrawis who have sought Western Sahara's independence for decades. Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, helped broker a normalization deal between Morocco and Israel.

“The U.S. cannot both support the U.N.’s role in resolving Western Sahara conflict and endorse Moroccan sovereignty,” Omar, the Polisario Front’s representative at the United Nations, Tweeted.

