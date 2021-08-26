China Drones and Spy Planes Circling Japan - Concerns Over Taiwan-Japan Growing Relations

China Drones China Republic Times File Photo

August 26th marks the third straight day of Chinese unmanned aerial vehicle sightings reported by the Japanese Defense Ministry's Joint Staff Office. This week Japan detected a Chinese TB-001 reconnaissance drone loitering in the East China Sea, a BZK-005 UAV, and two People's Liberation Army Y-8 support aircraft, maritime patrol, and intelligence-gathering variants.

What was China looking for?

The series of drone sightings coincide with ongoing military drills involving the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, who conducted joint exercises with Britain's visiting Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group on August 24. The drills included Japanese destroyer JS Asahi and helicopter carrier JS Ise, and took place south of Okinawa, according to Japan's Ministry of Defense.

And another reason to grab China's attention is the new talks Japan will have with Taiwan.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (left) addresses an online meeting of lawmakers of Japan, the United States and Taiwan on July 29. KYODO

There are signs of major implications for collective security in the Indo-Pacific region. Officials from Japan have invited their Taiwanese counterparts for bilateral security talks, which are scheduled to take place virtually this Friday.

China's Defense Ministry spokesperson Tan Kefei accused Japan of exaggerating Beijing's military threat. "To use this as an excuse for its own military expansion is very wrong and irresponsible," he said.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga affirmed “the importance of peace and stability of the Taiwan Straits” during Suga’s visit to the White House in April. It was the first mention of the island in such a joint statement since both countries switched formal relations from Taipei to Beijing in the 1970s.

The foreign ministry in Beijing dismissed the July meeting as “negative and wrong in both form and content” and warned that agreement on the status of Taiwan sat at the “political foundation” of China’s ties with Japan, as well as the U.S. China views the separately ruled island as part of its territory and refuses to maintain diplomatic ties with countries that formally recognize the government in Taipei.

