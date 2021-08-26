Feds cannot force Texans to get vaccine, Texas Governor Orders

Texas Orders No Vaccine Required Austin File Photo

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order to keep the state’s prohibition of COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any government entity, regardless of approval status with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Wednesday’s executive order (pdf) comes a few days after the FDA approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Abbott had previously blocked making vaccinations under emergency use authorizations mandatory.

“Vaccine requirements and exemptions have historically been determined by the legislature, and their involvement is particularly important to avoid a patchwork of vaccine mandates across Texas,” Abbott said in a statement.

The governor’s latest order states that “no governmental entity can compel any individual to take a vaccine,” with exceptions for places such as nursing homes, state-supported living centers, assisted living facilities, or long-term care facilities. This sends mixed messages in some options. If it works, and it's going to save lives for those in nursing homes then why isn't it critical for other places too. What the governor is saying is that people should take the vaccine, but they should also have a choice.

This clears the way for freedom of movement in the state of Texas so people are not blocked based on vaccine status. A “public or private entity that is receiving or will receive public funds” cannot require a “consumer” to present proof of vaccination in order to receive a service or enter a place, the order states. The important thing to remember is that if you choose not to get a vaccine a mask and social distancing is the next best line of defense, although the governor has a different take on that.

Abbott banned mask mandates from being enforced by state and local government entities.

In an executive order issued on July 29, Abbott said that government entities such as the county, city, school district, or public health authorities risk a $1,000 fine if they try to impose mask mandates.

His mask mandate ban has been defied by the city of El Paso, nine counties, and dozens of school districts. Dallas County on Wednesday became the latest county in the Lone Star state to obtain a court order blocking enforcement of the ban.

