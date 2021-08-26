China threatens U.S. "counterattack if blamed for COVID origin"

China Military File Photo

China has warned the U.S. to prepare for a "counterattack" if a soon-to-be-released intelligence report blames them for the COVID origins, the Associated Press reported today.

A theory that COVID-19 emerged from a lab leak in Wuhan, China, where the disease first appeared towards the end of 2019, has caused tension between the U.S., China, and the World Health Organization (WHO). U.S. President Joe Biden ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to conduct a 90-day review of "two likely scenarios" in late May, including the lab leak theory and another that COVID-19 potentially transferred from animals to humans from Chinese wet markets. Either way, putting China in the "hot seat" for the pandemic.

"If they want to accuse China baselessly, they better be prepared to accept the counterattack from China," said Fu Cong, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's director-general.

China has responded to continuing speculation about a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology by suggesting the virus could have escaped from Fort Detrick, a U.S. military lab in Maryland. China also said that Fort Detrick's infectious disease institute had studied coronaviruses prior to 2019.

Counterattacks

A counterattack could mean another cyberattack or more tariffs. China orchestrated a massive hack of the Microsoft Exchange mail server back in January this year so, the U.S. knows China is capable of serious damage.

The Microsoft Exchange hack exposed tens of thousands of organizations worldwide and allowed both Chinese security agencies and criminal groups to access vast troves of valuable data and intellectual property allegedly.

In 2019 and to present, China announced tariffs ranging from 5% to 10% on $75 billion U.S. goods.

New Reports

A joint WHO-CHINA report published earlier this year said a lab leak was "extremely unlikely" and that the animal to human theory was most likely. However, in late March, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said "all hypotheses are on the table and warrant complete and further studies."

The US wants its own report or at least one independent of China. For the WHO to create a favorable report in collaboration with China about China - that's not unbiased, is it?

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the US intelligence report is expected to go public in "several days."

