Beijing & South China Sea U.S. VP's target after failures to secure the southern borders

Harris in Vietnam 2021 Global Nation

The United States of America's Vice President Kamala Harris has been given a new task, to challenge China over the South China Sea after she was unable to secure the borders and restore order to migration flows from South America.

During the opening of a meeting with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, she said, “We need to find ways to pressure and raise the pressure, frankly, on Beijing to abide by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and to challenge its bullying and excessive maritime claims.”

China is a problem for the U.S. worldwide, but Harris's lack of understanding of the dynamic of the China-Asia regional relationships and her willingness to maintain the arrogant U.S. party line was clear.

Harris visited Singapore and Vietnam to strengthen U.S. ties to the Indo-Pacific region and counter China’s growing military and economic influence there. Still, she went about it as if those countries will "drop" or "confront" China. If you know anything about China's relationships in the region, you'd agree that's not strategic or realistic.

Of course, the two countries were happy to accept all of the financial and tangible gifts of support. Harris announced that the U.S. would send one million additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Vietnam, bringing the total U.S. vaccine donation to Vietnam to 6 million doses. China recently donated two million additional vaccines does to Vietnam as well.

The U.S. will also provide $23 million to help Vietnam expand distribution and access to vaccines, combat the pandemic and prepare for future disease threats. The Defense Department is also delivering 77 freezers to store vaccines throughout the country.

The U.S. is busy with the messy end to the Afghanistan War, emergency flooding, and storms in the U.S. which have caused loss of life and continued issues at the southern border, to name a few.

In January, Lester Holt asked Harris in an interview on NBC why she had not yet visited the border. She couldn't directly answer that question until pushed by him on national television.

More migrants have crossed the southern border of the U.S. this fiscal year than any year since 2006. Since the inauguration of Joe Biden, over 1.8 million migrants have illegally entered the United States, including thousands who later tested positive for COVID-19.

CNN's Priscilla Alvarez even pointed out how complex the issue is, "this really boils down to the Biden administration having to contend with the realities of migration and the political hurdles that accompany it, while also trying to roll out their immigration agenda."

Vice President Kamala Harris released her plan to combat the ongoing immigration crisis at the U.S. southern border and did not include a timeline and was released without any press conference. The plan is based on five pillars:

Pillar I: Addressing economic insecurity and inequality;

Pillar II: Combating corruption, strengthening democratic governance, and advancing the rule of law;

Pillar III: Promoting respect for human rights, labor rights, and free press;

Pillar IV: Countering and preventing violence, extortion, and other crimes perpetrated by criminal gangs, trafficking networks, and other organized criminal organizations; and

Pillar V: Combating sexual, gender-based, and domestic violence.

However, there are no clear publicly shared steps or identified staff to put these measures in place. Just like the African Diaspora Agenda, which was put forward when the Biden-Harris Team was running for office, and later largely ignore once they made it into office.

With all of the issues, the U.S. has to deal with tact and diplomacy are going to be critical moving forward so that the U.S. doesn't continue to polarize itself from the rest of the world. And those in powerful positions need to bring in and listen to regional experts to build strategic cooperation and progress.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.