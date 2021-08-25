Will ex-Afghan President Karzai & terrorist group members rule Afghanistan together?

ex-Afghan President Karzai and Taliban File Photo

The Taliban has named a 12-member council with seven candidates selected, including ex-Afghan President Hamid Karzai, the High Council for National Reconciliation Chief Abdullah Abdullah, and Abdul Ghani Baradar.

Ex-Afghan President Hamid Karzai who served as leader from 2001 to 2014, says he is "stepping up to promote a peaceful transfer of power after President Ashraf Ghani abandoned his post and fled to the United Arab Emirates" amid the resurgent Taliban takeover. In January, Karzai told the Associated Press that the US failed to bring stability to the nation during its “forever war.”

National Reconciliation Chief Abdullah Abdullah has a lifetime of touchpoints to the Afghan government, starting with his father's roles, then to his own presidential candidacy, and then, on to his role before Afghanistan's fall as the National Reconciliation Chief.

Abdul Ghani Baradar is an Afghan militant who was one of the founders of the Taliban in Afghanistan. Baradar was arrested in Pakistan in early 2010 and was released on 24 October 2018 at the request of the United States.

The news of this 12-member council was disclosed on Tuesday, August 24th, by a co-founder of the Taliban. “Afghanistan will be governed by a 12-member council, with the exception of the president and the emirate."

The council has also agreed on a high-ranking member of the Haqqani network terrorist group, Khalil-ur-Rehman Haqqani. There was a 5-million dollar reward for him by the US under Executive Order 13224 on February 9, 2011. He reportedly acted on behalf of al-Qaida and has been linked to al-Qaida terrorist operations.

Others under consideration, according to Sputnik News, are Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Hamid Karzai, (ex-Afghan Interior, Minister) Hanif Atmar, and the leader of the Party of Islam, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar."

The Taliban have not yet commented officially.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.