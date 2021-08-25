Flow of Global Money to Afghanistan Being Cut Off

Afgan Money Financial Times 2021

The United States froze the country’s financial reserves, the International Monetary Fund cut off its Special Drawing Rights, and world leaders are weighing additional sanctions (in addition to the sanctions already imposed on the Taliban).

Biden administration officials are monitoring the situation closely and have said they will resume the flow of humanitarian aid, but they have not signaled how they plan to proceed.

IMF Spokesperson Gerry Rice said on August 18th, "As is always the case, the IMF is guided by the views of the international community. There is currently a lack of clarity within the international community regarding recognition of a government in Afghanistan, as a consequence of which the country cannot access the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) or other IMF resources."

Biden is keeping all Trump-era sanctions and adding more to ongoing U.S. sanctions on two-dozen countries creating a moral catastrophe during the pandemic. From the Balkans to Zimbabwe, the United States is dealing devastating blows to nations reeling from the public health and economic impacts of a relentless Covid-19 outbreak.

Although the United States is promising to find ways around the already-sanctioned Taliban to deliver assistance, billions of dollars of foreign grants and aid have already been cut off. In all likelihood, as evidenced by the ineffectiveness of humanitarian exemptions elsewhere, desperately needed aid may never actually reach Afghanistan if it is sanctioned.

The Guardian said it best in its article, "How the west will try to sway the Taliban" using the analogy of sticks and carrots. "After some inelegant flip-flopping, the UK and other G7 countries appear to be returning to a familiar combination of carrots and sticks such as humanitarian aid, international recognition, and sanctions in an effort to retain a measure of influence over the Taliban."

