U.S. Marine Matthew Heath Political Prisoner in Venezuela - "Don't forget about me!"

Matthew Heath

Heath was arrested and charged as an alleged terrorist in September 2020 in Venezuela. He was detained at a highway checkpoint under disputed circumstances in the porous La Guajira region, where Colombia and Venezuela share a haphazard border.

Although there was no mention of weapons in the original arrest report, it was modified. Heath’s detainment was announced in the capital and spread across local media with photos of an alleged arsenal supposedly found in his car. Heath’s Venezuelan attorney, Guillermo Heredia, has presented documentation showing some of that arsenal was too long to fit in the trunk of the car in which he was stopped.

Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab described Heath as a mercenary and alleged that a number of items he held connected him to the Central Intelligence Agency. What's unclear is if the Attorney General is related to Alex Saab, the Maduro regime financier, captured by Cape Verde, African government for the U.S. four months before Heath's arrest.

Could Heath's detainment have been retaliation for Saab's?

Heath, who turns 40 in July, is being held at the DGCIM Boleita headquarters, a five-story building located between a bank and an industrial building on a lightly trafficked avenue in Caracas. Heath appears to be one of nine, “political” prisoners languishing in Venezuela without proper representation, due process, and little to no healthcare.

Several people with knowledge of the facility report it has been largely emptied, in part because of human rights complaints. Ringed fencing has also gone up recently around the high-security center.

In September of 2020, a UN Security Council Fact-Finding Mission found “reasonable grounds to believe” that security forces in Venezuela planned and carried out serious human rights violations, some of which (like extrajudicial killings and systematic use of torture) amount to crimes against humanity. The report placed special emphasis on the General Directorate of Military Counter-Intelligence (DGCIM) which targets military personnel accused of rebellion.

Heath's family pleaded, “We appeal to Presidents Biden and [Nicolás] Maduro to do all they can to bring this innocent man back to his 12-year-old son, his mother Connie, and his father Bobby,’” the statement from Heath’s Knoxville-area family said.

