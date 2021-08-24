Citgo talks Venezuela oil swaps - What about Citgo prisoners swaps

Venezuela Oil and Citgo Oil Now File Photo

Six U.S. oil executives known as the “Citgo 6” were arrested in Venezuela without due process, and the Maduro regime has shown no signs of releasing them. Five of the men are dual U.S.-Venezuelan citizens. The sixth is a U.S. lawful permanent resident. All worked in the U.S., where Citgo is headquartered and has offices.

In November 2017, the six were called to a fake meeting in Caracas at PDVSA, the state-run parent company that owns Citgo. Masked security agents were waiting and took them into custody at the meeting.

The Maduro regime then placed the six in a Venezuelan military prison in what has been described as "deplorable conditions,” according to the State Department’s Elliott Abrams. They have been left in windowless cells and developed “cumulative health problems given their lack of consistent access to food, sunlight, and exercise.”

After they were officially charged in January 2018, the Venezuelan authorities, under Maduro’s direction, scheduled and canceled 18 hearings. In July 2019, Venezuelan authorities agreed to move the case out of the pre-trial phase. However, the first trial hearing, scheduled for December, was also canceled.

Citgo CEO's New Deal or Rumors?

Estranged from its Venezuelan state-owned parent PdV since the US recognized an interim Venezuelan government, Maduro's opposition, and imposed oil sanctions, Citgo is now a de facto independent refiner.

"Citgo could provide a bridge for products and help someone to get those refineries started," a former PdV veteran executive said. Citgo is restricted from supplying Venezuela so long as the sanctions are in place but have plans to re-engage. And even though the US recently authorized LPG sales to Venezuela, Citgo is not a specialized LPG supplier.

Most hope any "new" deal and "future" considerations between Venezuela and Citgo will first include the release of the Citgo-6.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.