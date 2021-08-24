U.S. government sanctions policy to get a review - Biden's pressure points being pushed!

Congress, Washington, D.C. File Photo

The Biden administration has announced it will make a review of the United States’ broader sanctions policy. Sanctions regimes have expanded in recent years, whether it's the Trump administration leveraging sanctions in Venezuela or the Biden administration placing sanctions against Belarus, these countries learn to live and work around the U.S.'s strong arm.

It implies that sanctions are not always effective.

In a recent article, "The Strong Arm of The Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act: Do sanctions really force change," the author uses Cuba as an example.

"The U.S. will use The Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act to sanction two high-level Cubans for their role in alleged human rights abuses. The press questioned using sanctions because, after 50 years of embargo and sanctions on Cuba, they haven’t seen a significant transformation in Cuban democracy so, why now? Although that answer wasn’t forthcoming, the President said the U.S. will focus on individuals and entities involved in the recent crackdowns. He said his goal was to layer on sanctions to ensure the U.S. keeps “violators” in the international spotlight and lets the Cuban people know the United States supports them."

President Biden practically admits that sanctions are used more so to tell the world who is in trouble or on the US-bad list than to push people or countries to change.

It's described as an “extensive review," by the Wall Street Journal, “to stem sweeping pressure campaigns” and mitigate collateral damage and encourage coordinated multilateral sanctions responses. Some feel the administration will come to one underlying conclusion: American sanctions need to be scaled back to an unprecedented degree, unwinding years of work from multiple administrations.

North Korea is the prime example of a regime apparently unfazed by ongoing and expanding sanctions. Despite decades of U.S. sanctions on Pyongyang, the Kim regime nonetheless still stands, still brutalizes its population, and still enjoys the use of nuclear weaponry.

Syria or Venezuela, also appear to be following similar paths, sloughing off U.S. sanctions while continuing to smother any efforts at democratization.

The sanctions placed against al Qaeda and other terrorist organizations during the war on terror centered less on changing the terrorist organizations’ behavior and more on specifically disabling and ultimately destroying their networks, primarily via starving them of financial access.

Myanmar to Saudi Arabia, from Nicaragua to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the United States launched sanction after sanction against specific individuals and entities.

The Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which administers sanctions, currently has more than 105 active individual designations. Among them, 60 individuals (the list is growing by the week) are designated for human rights abuse, 42 for corruption, and 3 for both. There are also 105 entities being sanctioned.

Fourteen Russian persons are currently designated under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act and at least nine Russian nationals have been publicly denied entry to the U.S.

The U.S. has also been sanctioned, mostly in the form of tariffs to make it more expensive for American companies to conduct global business. The People’s Republic of China imposed a tariff of $60 billion U.S goods in 2018 and has proposed a further $110 billion tariff as part of the ongoing trade war. Russia has banned the import of U.S food-related products since 2014 and continues to extend that ban each year. Canada and Mexico have both historically raised tariffs when they have a dispute with the U.S.

