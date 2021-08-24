Former CIA Detainee Meets with CIA Director in Kabul

Abdul Baradar Guardian

CIA Director William Burns met with the Taliban's de facto leader Abdul Ghani Baradar, a former detainee of the CIA from 2010 to 2018, in Kabul on Monday, in what marked the Taliban's highest-level encounter with the United States of America since the fall of the Afghan.

What they discussed is anyone's guess, but hopefully, the interrogation methods that were used on Baradar didn't make the conversation. That would have been awkward.

Baradar was arrested again in the Pakistani port city of Karachi in 2010 in a joint operation by Pakistani security forces and the CIA.

The New York Times reported, "The commander, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, is an Afghan described by American officials as the most significant Taliban figure to be detained since the American-led war in Afghanistan started more than eight years ago. He ranks second in influence only to Mullah Muhammad Omar, the Taliban’s founder and a close associate of Osama bin Laden before the Sept. 11 attacks. Mullah Baradar has been in Pakistani custody for several days, with American and Pakistani intelligence officials both taking part in interrogations, according to the officials."

The Obama administration was fearful of his military expertise but hopeful about his moderate leanings. The CIA tracked him down to Karachi in 2010 and persuaded ISI to arrest him.

The Trump administration's Afghan envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, asked the Pakistanis to release Baradar so he could lead negotiations in Qatar in 2018 and Pakistan complied.

In 2018, Pakistan released, what they called, its "most senior Taliban detainee," Abdul Ghani Baradar. They did this to honor a request from Afghanistan, and a US request, to free Baradar "in order to further facilitate the Afghan reconciliation process."

Baradar signed the Doha agreement with the US in February 2020, in what the Trump administration hailed as a breakthrough towards peace, the Guardian now calling it, "a mere staging post towards total Taliban victory."

Baradar is one of the co-founders of the Taliban, and reportedly was a close aide to one of the most trusted commanders of Mullah Muhammad Omar, the spiritual leader of the Taliban.





Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.