South Africa Jobless Rates Highest in the World, Bloomberg Report

South Africa's official unemployment hit 34.4 percent versus 32.6 percent in the first quarter of 2021. In a new report, the median of three economists’ estimates was published in a Bloomberg survey that showed this negative trend, putting the country at the highest on a global list of 82 countries for unemployment.

The causes are pandemic-related and also stem from deadly riots in July in the Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces, two key economic regions, in which 354 people lost their lives and thousands of businesses were looted and shuttered.

The unemployment data is likely to deteriorate based on the government tightened Covid-19 restrictions, blocking efforts to revive the economy. According to Bloomberg, "The rising joblessness rate could heap pressure on authorities to extend relief measures that would complicate efforts to stabilize public finances."

Key Figures:

The finance industry lost 278,000 jobs.

Community, social services lost 166,000 jobs.

Manufacturing lost 83,000 jobs.

Construction added 143,000 jobs.

Agriculture added 69,000 jobs.

South Africa, like most of the world, portrays young out-of-work persons as inactive, aimless, and alienated from mainstream society. This image creates a bias and fears of crime, violence, and social distrust.

This is not true. Most unemployed youths are resourceful, taking on day work, freelance, and labor gigs because those in countries like Kenya, Ethiopia, and Zimbabwe, don't have the luxury of government-paid programs, loans, and going without producing income for the family.

The International Labour Organization published a report in support of a multi-stakeholder approach. "It is a widely-held view that productive employment and decent work for young people cannot be achieved through fragmented and isolated interventions. There must be sustained, determined, and concerted action by a wide range of actors."

