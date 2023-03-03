Sen. Cruz Slams Biden's FAA Nominee With Zero Aviation Experience, Facing Corruption Probe

Photo by Bill Clark/Pool via AP

The nomination of President Joe Biden's chosen candidate to lead the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been met with criticism and concern.

Some have accused the nominee of being a political crony with a questionable track record, as they are currently under investigation and lack the necessary qualifications for the important role.

Given the gravity of this position, which carries significant responsibility for ensuring the safety of air travelers, it is important that the selection process is rigorous and focused on finding the most qualified candidate. However, some have suggested that political favors may be influencing the decision, raising doubts about the nominee's fitness for the job.

At a recent hearing, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas expressed his concerns about the nominee's suitability for the position, highlighting the need for transparency and accountability in the selection process to ensure that the safety of the traveling public is not compromised.

Red State reports:

Ted Cruz Chops up Biden’s Corruption-Plagued FAA Nominee

Ted Cruz is having himself a Wednesday, and the afternoon brought about another big hearing for the Texas senator.

Earlier in the day, Cruz grilled AG Merrick Garland, getting him to admit that the Biden administration was not enforcing the law fairly on a variety of fronts. Next up was the president’s nominee to lead the Federal Aviation Administration, Phil Washington.

Washington has a long history of working for far-left politicians, including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. He also happens to be caught up in a corruption scandal that alleges he headed up a pay-to-play scandal, handing out $800,000 in no-bid contracts to a politically-tinged charity.

Still, the Biden administration has kept Washington as the nominee because absolutely nothing matters to the White House but pushing supposed “equity” within government agencies.

Whether you like Cruz or not, and I personally think he’s great, the man does his homework. For him to be able to jump from hearing to hearing like this on the same day and continue to just dominate on various topics is a skill, and it’s one that doesn’t come easily. The Texas senator is whip-smart, and he doesn’t suffer obfuscations and foolishness, both of which Washington attempted to dabble in during the exchange.

Senator Ted Cruz wrote on Twitter:

"I am disappointed that the Biden administration has chosen an aviation safety position as a patronage job. They’d rather play politics than keep Americans safe. Phil Washington has no aviation experience."

Some have gone as far as to compare the situation to Pete Buttigieg being named Transportation Secretary.